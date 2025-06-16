Neoklis Avdalas' Signing Marks Pivotal Shift for Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball
Virginia Tech men’s basketball has produced just two NBA first-round draft picks: Nickeil Alexander-Walker in 2019 and Dell Curry in 1986. If you include the ABA, that list grows to three, with Allan Bristow selected in the first round in 1973.
But after this coming year, there could be a third Hokie selected in the first round: Greek star Neoklis Avdalas. The 19-year-old officially committed to Virginia Tech earlier this morning after dropping out of the NBA Draft. Avdalas was ranked No. 51 on ESPN's Big Board on May 30; on May 19, he ranked No. 57. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported on Saturday that he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft, and today's news confirmed that he is coming to Blacksburg.
"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Neo to the Virginia Tech family," said the Hokies' head coach, Mike Young, in the team's press release. "Neo is a highly sought-after talent with tremendous upside. His versatility is off the charts; he can impact the game in a variety of ways and is a three-level scorer. Hokie Nation is going to love watching him compete, and I can't wait to have the opportunity to coach him.
"Neo has the chance to be a difference-maker in college basketball, and we're thrilled he chose to pursue that at Virginia Tech."
"Difference-maker", "highly sought-after talent" and "tremendous upside" are all buzzwords that surround a program that didn't have much, if any buzz, last year. Mike Young sought to change that this offseason and said as much in the lead-up to it.
"Hokie Nation, this past season did not meet our expectations — yours or mine," Young said on a YouTube video which was posted to the Virginia Tech Athletics account on March 27. "I know that. I understand that... No one is more determined than I am to get this program back to where you expect it to be and where I expect it to be... This transfer cycle is critical and we're attacking it with everything we've got."
Attack it they did. Young made a promise to the fanbase to change things, then backed it up in the portal and with the acquisition of Avdalas.
Avdalas is a rare pickup for Virginia Tech — not just a high-upside guard, but a game-ready player who’s already spent time at the professional level. His decision to commit to the Hokies marks a significant win for Mike Young on the international recruiting front, especially as Tech looks to retool its perimeter depth following offseason departures.
While there's a good chance Avdalas would've been drafted in this year's NBA Draft, taking an extra year to acclimate to college ball could help boost his stock as well as his skill. Even in the first round of the draft, there is a lot of volatility. In the second round of the NBA draft, that volatility grows tenfold, especially when it comes to contracts and teams that can change their desires on a whim. As such, Avdalas' move to the collegiate ranks ensures that he has a year to develop and possibly secure a first-round selection in 2026.
Avdalas averaged 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 19.2 minutes per game last season with Peristeri, a Greek professional team. He will be one of nine newcomers coming to the Virginia Tech program this year.
His commitment marks the latest step in an offseason that has been a dramatic overhaul. Just four players return from last year's squad — guards Ben Hammond and Jaden Schutt, as well as forwards Tyler Johnson and Tobi Lawal. Other than that, it's all newcomers, with six freshmen joining the fold and nine incoming players in total.
While the freshman count is technically five, if you remove 22-year-old German center Antonio Dorn from the equation, that's still a sizable jump in incoming young talent. Mike Young has preached often his ideology of having 2.5 point guards on his team. So far, he has Hammond and Delaware transfer Izaiah Pasha as experienced distributors, with Brett Freeman joining the fold as a true freshman.
On the wing, Avdalas likely assumes the starting role at either shooting guard or small forward, which sends either Schutt or Johnson to the bench. Either way, Avdalas' lithe physique — the 19-year-old comes in at 6-foot-8, 198 pounds — means that he can fit in effectively at the two or the three.
Looking above at his highlights, which show clips from his time with Peristeri and the 2025 NBA combine, he has the speed and footwork to get inside with finesse. While his jumper is spotty from beyond the arc, that's something the team has time to work on.
Avdalas still has room to grow as an on-ball defender, but his size and fluidity make him a promising help-side presence. With improved timing and better defensive instincts, he could evolve into a disruptive off-ball asset.
Beyond him, Lawal's return for his senior year adds a dimension of leadership to a largely new team, and Dorn presents an intriguing wildcard at the five.
Given that his eligibility time is a question as of now, Dorn may be only a short-term solution to the Hokies' frontcourt problems. However, that allots more time for incoming freshman center Christian Gurdak to learn behind the 22-year-old German and potentially assume the starting role once Dorn departs Blacksburg.
As forward Tobi Lawal put it after last season's ACC Tournament first-round exit, the perception around Virginia Tech was one of mediocrity: “They thought we were gonna be ass. I mean, we were still ass, but, you know, we weren’t that bad."
Avdalas' signing, which likely will cap off Virginia Tech's excellent recruiting offseason, represents a step forward and a dramatic shift from last season's narrative. It may take time for the pieces to mesh, but one thing is clear: Virginia Tech’s offseason didn’t just patch holes — it changed direction. Landing Avdalas is a jolt of life for the Hokies' upcoming season, which looks set to be far better than the last.
"We have the resources to compete, and we're going to put them to work," Young said in his March 27 message to Hokie Nation. "There's no doubt in my mind that we can compete at the highest level in this new world. I am bound and determined to see it through and get Virginia Tech basketball back in the winner's circle, where it belongs."
With this offseason, it looks like Coach Young and Co. may have done exactly that.