NFL Draft Projections for Da'Quan Felton
Virginia Tech wideout Da'Quan Felton is etched onto a class of great transfers led by Hokies head coach Brent Pry.
Pry enlisted Felton after Pry's first season, which saw the Hokies go 3-8, and Felton was brought in to spark life into a bland offense.
Felton's first year as a Hokie went swimmingly. The Hokies finished the season 7-6 after a 1-3 start. Felton tallied 667 yards and eight touchdowns. After a strong year one, like Felton, the Hokies had an at-best average 2024-25 season, in which Tech finished 6-7 and Felton marked just 370 yards and two touchdowns, with only six fewer receptions (32) than the year prior.
However, Felton was invited to the NFL Draft Combine. Here are some of Felton's stats from the first field.
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 213 lbs
- Hand Size: 9"
- Arm Length: 32 1/4"
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.50 (1.52 10-yard split)- (12th best among wide receivers
- Vertical Jump: 32.5"-(16th best among wide receivers)
- Broad Jump: 10'2" (12th best among wide receivers)
Below is an analysis of Felton from NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein.
"Height, weight, speed prospect whose production suffered from scheme fit and quarterback play in 2024. Felton is a linear mover who needs to be used with a heavier dose of vertical routes to be effective. He’s a nonchalant route runner underneath with below-average hands and run-after-catch talent. While his ball-tracking fails to stand out, he can out-stride and uncover against wide corners looking to run with his post and go routes. The 2024 production was disappointing, but there will be teams ready to believe in the speed and measurables with the hope he can become a rotational option to take the top off of coverages."
It is hard to pin a specific place for Felton to land. While his size and athleticism make him a target for NFL teams, his numbers last year failed to really impress.
NFL Mock Draft Database has Felton listed as the 297th-best prospect, with a peak at 193. This database did not list any projection of a pick for Felton, further exuding the ambiguity of where Felton could go.
It is entirely possible Felton falls in the middle of the draft or even goes undrafted. NFL Next Gen Stats listed Felton at a 5.88, signifying Felton was an "average backup or special-teamer."