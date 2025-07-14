Virginia Tech Baseball: Andrew Sentlinger Selected By the Chicago White Sox With the 586th Overall PIck
The Chicago White Sox have selected Andrew Sentlinger with the 586th overall pick, setting underway the 20th and final round of the 2025 MLB Draft. Sentlinger adds a powerful southpaw delivery to the Chicago farm system.
Sentlinger, a three-year Blacksburg program veteran, is a vital piece of the Hokies' bullpen when healthy. While elbow injuries have sidelined Sentlinger over the years, he has remained a backbone for the pitching staff when needed to relieve the starting pitcher.
Before his time in Blacksburg, Sentlinger entered the program as the No. 131 overall ACC recruit in the class of 2022.
A hard-throwing lefty is already a challenge to deal with for batters; what gives Sentlinger a special edge is that he is an expert at hiding the ball from the batter as long as he can, waiting the maximum time to unleash his arm from behind his body to catapult the pitch in.
Over three seasons in Blacksburg, Sentlinger appeared in 40 contests with a 5.13 ERA and 24 strikeouts.
The biggest setback on the scouting report for Sentlinger is his tendency to lose control; he walked 44 batters over 52.2 innings pitched in the maroon and orange. The control of Sentlinger appears to be a problem that the White Sox are willing to craft in their farm system to their liking, barring his return to the ACC.
When he has his control honed in, Sentlinger racks up the Ks with his relenting arsenal of pitches, striking out 27% of his batters faced in 2025.
Going into the draft, Sentlinger sat at No. 366 on Perfect Games' top 500 draft prospects board, slipping into the final round as a sleeper selection for the Chicago organization.
The New Jersey native now has his chance to define his craft and become an elite southpaw bullpen choice for the White Sox system in the upcoming years.