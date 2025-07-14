2025 MLB Draft: Hokies Commit Aiden Robertson Selected By the Texas Rangers With the 385th Overall Pick
Aiden Robertson has been selected with the 385th overall pick in the 13th round by the Texas Rangers. He'll now have the choice of leaving the NJCAA and going straight to the Rangers farm system or coming to the Hokies.
Robertson, a Tennessee native, decided to stay close to home and pitch at Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tennessee. He decided to master his craft at a high level, while at the same time reserving eligibility for his latter years so that he could become a stronger unit on the mound. But Texas feels he is fitted to go now.
In his second season with the Senators, Robertson received Division I attention by starting 18 contests, tossing 89.2 innings with a 4.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 130 Ks and a 13-1 record.
It was before this past season started in November that Robertson inked his commitment to Virginia Tech. He went out and delivered a powerful season to solidify himself as a well-known prospect arm that has been gaining attention in regards to the draft this season.
Pitching his way up the draft boards and in the JUCO national standings, Robertson earned honors on the NJCAA D1 All-American team in 2025.
Leading up to the draft, Robertson was climbing Baseball America's draft prospect board, ending up inside the top 300, landing at No.287 on the board.
If Robertson decides to jump to the bigs, his chance to face Division I competition will be over and going straight from NJCAA to the minors could be a jarring revelation for a young pitcher. Robertson will be prepared to fight through this and make his name in the Rangers farm system.
Texas is well aware of the minimal competition Robertson has faced while at Walters State, but they are confident in the fact that they can develop the hard-throwing righty in their farm system to define him into a pitching star. Only time will tell whether Robertson decides to enter the farm system or venture to Blacksburg.
