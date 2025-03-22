All Hokies

2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Live Updates From Today's National Finals Matches

Follow along here as Virginia Tech's Caleb Henson tries to win the national championship here today in the national finals

Jackson Caudell

Mar 21, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Caleb Henson of Virginia Tech reacts after defeating Jordan Williams of Little Rock (not pictured) during day two of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Today is the final day of the NCAA Wrestling Championships and it is going to be a big day for Virginia Tech's Caleb Henson. Henson is in the 149LBS Finals match and is going to be going against Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) today. Before the finals matches today, the third, fifth, and seventh place matches are going to take place, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET and then the Finals will begin this e

Here are the matchups for today:

125lbs Final Matchup

(4) Vincent Robinson (NC State) vs. (7) Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State)

133lbs Final Matchup

(1) Lucas Byrd (Illinois) vs. (2) Drake Ayala (Iowa)

141lbs Final Matchup

(1) Brock Hardy (Nebraska) vs. (3) Jesse Mendez (Ohio State)

149lbs Final Matchup

(1) Caleb Henson (Virginia Tech) vs. (2) Ridge Lovett (Nebraska)

157lbs Final Matchup

(8) Joey Blaze (Purdue) vs. (3) Antrell Taylor (Nebraska)

165lbs Final Matchup

(1) Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) vs. (3) Mike Caliendo (Iowa)

174lbs Final Matchup

(1) Keegan O'Toole (Missouri) vs. (3) Dean Hamiti (Oklahoma State)

184lbs Final Matchup

(1) Carter Starocci (Penn State) vs. (2) Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa)

197lbs Final Matchup

(4) Josh Barr (Penn State) vs. (2) Stephen Buchanan (Iowa)

285lbs Final Matchup

(1) Gable Steveson (Minnesota) vs. (2) Wyatt Hendrickson (Oklahoma State)

Follow along here for the latest updates from the matches today!

