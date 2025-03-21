Virginia Tech Football: Three-star Defensive Back D'Various Surratt Includes VT in his Top 8
Shelby, NC native D'Various Surrat has so far received 19 offers to play college ball and he has recently narrowed his decision down to eight schools. Surratt's final eight choices include Duke, UNC, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, UNC Charlotte, and Sam Houston State.
Surratt is scheduled to make an official visit to Virginia Tech on June 20, 2025.
The class of 2026 prospect is 6-1 feet and 185 pounds. Surratt played football at Crest High School and is ranked No. 21 by Rivals' top 30 recruits out of North Carolina. According to the 247Sports Composite, Surratt is ranked as the No. 596 player in the country, the No. 48 safety, and the No. 29 player in the state of North Carolina.
The Hokies are already off to a strong start in the 2026 class and have the commitment of four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren, who committed to Virginia Tech during the Under Armour All-American Bowl.
Warren officially committed to the Hokies over Duke, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech. Warren becomes the first commitment for Virginia Tech in the 2026 recruiting class and will be a nice building block for Brent Pry and this staff. The Hokies have done a nice job at recruiting the wide receiver position as of late and Warren becomes the latest talented pass catcher to commit to Virginia Tech.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is a four-star prospect, the No. 277 player in the country, the No. 44 wide receiver, and the No. 6 player in the state of South Carolina.
Here is the scouting report on Warren courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, who compares Warren to former Miami and current Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton:
"Hulking wide receiver with plus athleticism that can make contested catches and play through traffic. Followed up breakout sophomore campaign with a productive junior year, totaling 14 touchdowns in 11 games. One of the scores was featured on the NFL Network. Thrives in 50-50 situations as his superior bounce and impressive body control allow him to play above the opponent's shoulder pads. However, shouldn't be viewed as just a red zone specialist as he has flashed the ability to make dynamic lateral cuts and pick up chunks of yardage on screens and quick in-breaking routes. Must keep progressing and honing his craft, but should be viewed as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays that can win on the perimeter with his 6-foot-4 size and ball skills."
