A Look At Virginia Tech Softball's Current Squad For 2027

Four players graduated from Virginia Tech, and at least one player — Charlotte Moore — intends to enter the transfer portal. Here's a look at how the eligibility pans out for each player able to and currently set to return to the Virginia Tech program for 2027:

Seniors:

INF Michelle Chatfield (Sr.)

LHP/UT Emma Mazzarone (Sr.)

C Zoe Yaeger (Sr.)

INF Haley Luginbill (Sr.)

OF Lyla Blackwell (Sr.)

OF Addison Foster (Sr.)

OF Sara McNelly (Sr.)

INF Annika Rohs (Sr.)

2026 Season Notes: Virginia Tech will need to replace a fair bit of its production after the 2027 season is complete. By then, the Hokies will have graduated their starting first baseman (Chatfield), ace pitcher (Mazzarone), starting catcher (Yaeger), starting center fielder (Foster) and starting shortstop (Rohs).

Foster was second on the team in batting average (.410); she produced a single-season program-record 20 doubles, tacking on six home runs and lifting a team-high six sacrifice flies. Mazzarone threw for a 3.13 ERA last season, allowing 60 earned runs and 12 homers in 134.0 innings of work; as a hitter, she hit .313 across 48 at-bats. Opponents hit at a .189 clip against the then-junior arm.

Yaeger hit at a .316 clip (seventh of Virginia Tech's routine starters), logging 55 hits (174 at-bats) and 10 home runs. Chatfield knocked at a .377 clip (third), finishing with 15 home runs and 72 hits, while Rohs hit for a .297 mark, logging 38 hits and as many runs.

Luginbill, McNelly and Blackwell combined to appear in 108 games, mostly operating as pinch runners. The three combined for 43 at-bats.

Juniors:

OF Nora Abromavage (Jr.)

INF Jordan Lynch (Jr.)

2026 Season Notes: Lynch batted at a team-best .414 clip last season for the Hokies, notching team-highs in hits (84), runs (70), triples (four — tied with Foster), home runs (18 — tied with Abromavage), slugging percentage (.808) and total bases (164).

Abromavage, meanwhile, stepped up into a much larger role in year two, batting at a .326 clip and becoming the team's starting left fielder. She logged a team-high 18 home runs and slugged at a .703 rate.

Sophomores:

RHP Bree Carrico (r-So.)

INF/OF Gaby Mizelle (So.)

RHP Avery Layton (So.)

LHP Addyson Fisher (So.)

OF/C Jordan Bishop (So.)

INF Lily Pallante (So.)

C Mia Gagliardi (So.)

2026 Season Notes: Carrico, Mizelle and Layton stepped in as mainstay starters. Layton threw for 79.1 frames, while Carrico pitched 115.2 innings. After not playing in the 2025 season, Carrico threw for a team-low 1.88 ERA (min. 10% of games), allowing only 31 earned runs and 10 homers en route to a 15-2 record. Layton finished with a 2.74 ERA and a 9-2 record, yielding only five home runs and 31 earned runs.

Mizelle started mostly at right fielder, though she also played second base sparingly at points. She finished with a .301 batting average, amassing 52 hits and 15 extra-base hits, which included eight home runs.

Fisher threw 15.2 innings for a 3.57 ERA, while Bishop, Pallante and Gagliardi logged limited plate appearances. The three combined for 24 at-bats, though Bishop appeared in 21 games and Pallante, 41 mostly as a pinch runner. Pallante came across the plate 21 times.

Freshmen:

C Abbie Sars (r-Fr.)

UTL Anna Bardeen (Fr.)

RHP Angie Eakman (Fr.)

OF Mylie McCoy (Fr.)

INF Ryleigh Perks (Fr.)

RHP Grace Swedarsky (Fr.)

INF Tegan Tripp (Fr.)

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