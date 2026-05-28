Virginia Tech's Charlotte Moore Intends To Enter Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech outfielder Charlotte Moore announced her intentions on Wednesday to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens June 8. Moore, a 5-foot-9 prospect from Ashburn, Va., will be a junior next season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

"Thank you to Virginia Tech Softball for the past two years," Moore said in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account. "I’m grateful for the memories and relationships made along the way. I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining."

Thank you to Virginia Tech Softball for the past two years. I’ve grown so much as a player and person. I’m grateful for the memories and relationships made along the way. I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining. LHH/RH outfielder pic.twitter.com/jFF1vWq9wC — Charlotte Moore (@charlottem2024) May 27, 2026

Moore operated mostly as a pinch runner during her time in Blacksburg. In her freshman year (2025), she appeared in five games exclusively as a pinch runner, scoring a run against Clemson in the ACC Tournament semifinals and another against Alabama in that year's season finale.

In 2026, she played in four games, logging two at-bats. She drove in a run against Syracuse May 2 and drew a walk against the Orange.

Moore's road to playing time in the outfield likely would have proved challenging for the 2027 season. The Hokies return all of their starters in Nora Abromavage (junior, left fielder), Addison Foster (senior, center fielder) and Gaby Mizelle (sophomore, right fielder). Moreover, Virginia Tech thrives via positional versatility.

Mizelle spent the first part of the season at second base, before shifting to right fielder. Once she did, Virginia Tech's starting outfield remained almost entirely unchanged in its lineup for the rest of the season. However, multiple infielders and catchers can line up in the outfield for the team if needed.

"It's huge for the team, in general," Virginia Tech head coach Pete D'Amour said after the Hokies' win over NC State March 20. "I mean, Michelle Chatfield can play right field. ... Jordan [Lynch] could play at center fielder. Addie Foster can play anywhere. Just a lot of different options."

Here's an updated look at the list of eligible players to return now that Moore has announced her intentions to enter the transfer portal:

INF Michelle Chatfield (Sr.)

LHP/UT Emma Mazzarone (Sr.)

C Zoe Yaeger (Sr.)

INF Haley Luginbill (Sr.)

OF Lyla Blackwell (Sr.)

OF Addison Foster (Sr.)

OF Sara McNelly (Sr.)

INF Annika Rohs (Sr.)

OF Nora Abromavage (Jr.)

INF Jordan Lynch (Jr.)

RHP Bree Carrico (r-So.)

INF/OF Gaby Mizelle (So.)

RHP Avery Layton (So.)

LHP Addyson Fisher (So.)

OF/C Jordan Bishop (So.)

INF Lily Pallante (So.)

C Mia Gagliardi (So.)

C Abbie Sars (r-Fr.)

UTL Anna Bardeen (Fr.)

RHP Angie Eakman (Fr.)

OF Mylie McCoy (Fr.)

INF Ryleigh Perks (Fr.)

RHP Grace Swedarsky (Fr.)

INF Tegan Tripp (Fr.)

MJ Abernathy (junior in 2027) is eligible, though she elected to medically retire.