A Synopsis of Virginia Tech Softball's 2026 Regular Season And ACC Tournament Resume

Virginia Tech softball finds out its postseason fate today — whether it will host for the first time since 2022 or if it will travel elsewhere for the fourth straight season. The Hokies (46-10, 18-6 ACC) wrapped up their stint in the ACC Tournament with a 2-1 loss in the tournament final to top-seed Florida State. The Seminoles plated both their runs in the second inning, while Virginia Tech's only run came on a throwing error by Florida State shortstop Isa Torres — her first of the season after 165 successful plays.

Final: The Hokies fall in the ACC Championship game to No. 10 Florida State, 2-1



The NCAA Selection Show airs Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.#Hokies pic.twitter.com/EaaORQ28Rh — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) May 9, 2026

Now, the Hokies have arrived at the postseason. What is not a question is whether they will be in the postseason. Head coach Pete D'Amour remarked after the team's loss to the Seminoles that no nerves result from the stakes of hosting a regional, since the team "travels well" and that Virginia Tech knows it is qualifying for the 64-team field. A 46-10 record through the conference tournament will do that.

"I think our resume speaks for itself," D'Amour said. "[If] we don't host, I don't care. We're good on the road, So, it's up to somebody else to decide."

Virginia Tech does hold wins over several teams above it — including a two-game sweep of Georgia early in the season, plus its 5-0 shutout of Duke in the ACC semifinal. The Blue Devils entered the tournament two spots ahead of Virginia Tech in D1Softball's rankings. In the RPI, Virginia Tech ranked No. 18, while Duke ranked No. 11 and Georgia, No. 12.

The issue hindering Virginia Tech becomes its strength of schedule. On KPI, the Hokies rank No. 15, but their strength of schedule clocks in at No. 47. Combined with a series loss to Georgia Tech and a 10-9 loss to Liberty the game after, the two factors become an anchor that likely restrains Virginia Tech from hosting a regional.

One factor that may or may not play a part is how the Hokies fared in the early stretch of the season. Virginia Tech erupted out to a 22-2 start — its best in program history — but dropped two games at the Queen City Classic, falling to Michigan State and Charlotte. The 49ers rank No. 68 in the RPI, while the Spartans, who hold just a 1-20 road record, sit at No. 151.

Virginia Tech did not lose any other contests in its opening 24-game setup, but the two losses remain as a dent to the resume.

After the Hokies' 22-2 stretch was halted by a pair of losses to Duke, Tech bounced back. It run-ruled the Blue Devils 10-2 in the series finale and proceeded to amass a pair of victories over Longwood (12-0, 7-1) and series sweeps over both NC State (10-0, 11-3, 2-1) and Boston College (11-0, 14-4, 17-3). Though the Hokies dropped the first game of both their series against Clemson and Virginia, they bounced back with back-to-back victories in both series to move to 4-1 in league series.

Following a 9-0 victory vs. Liberty April 15 and a 10-2 series-opening win over Georgia Tech, the Hokies struggled. Virginia Tech endured three straight losses, falling to the Yellow Jackets 6-2 and 9-7 to lose the series before sustaining a 10-9 loss vs. Liberty on April 22.

Virginia Tech entered the ACC Tournament on a six-game winning streak that swelled to eight with victories over Virginia and Duke. In the former, the Hokies triumphed 3-1 thanks to a 14-strikeout performance from junior left-handed pitcher Emma Mazzarone; in the latter, redshirt freshman Bree Carrico threw 5 2/3 scoreless frames en route to Virginia Tech's 5-0 shutout of the Blue Devils. Virginia Tech lost 2-1 in the tournament title game to Florida State, though it outhit the Seminoles 4-3. No runs were scored by either team after the bottom of the second.



Should the Hokies travel on the road instead of hosting at Tech Softball Park, they are likely to perform well. D'Amour doesn't really care whether the team hosts a regional. He won't be mad if they don't.

"If we host, we host," D'Amour said. "If not, then somebody's going to be mad — and it's not going to be me. It's going to be the other teams that we play."