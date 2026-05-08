Emma Mazzarone Punches Hokies Ticket To The 2026 ACC Tournament Semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va—It was a career night for the three-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies' southpaw starter, Emma Mazzarone, as she fanned 14 against the six-seeded Virginia Cavaliers.

How it Happened

Mazzarone stepped into the circle for her third start against Virginia (38-13, 13-10 ACC) in 2026, with two varied results in her first two starts.

In her first appearance, a three-spot in the fourth inning proved too much for Tech (45-9, 18-6) to come back from, yet her start in the series finale was more in tune with what happened in Palmer Park tonight as she tossed five complete innings with seven punchouts.

"Mazzarone was locked in, our defense played really well," Hokies head coach Pete D'Amour exclaimed postgame.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Mazzarone, however, as 14 Cavaliers reached base on just four hits, with even Virginia had two runners in scoring position in the first, with no outs due to a walk, and a two-base error off the glove of shortstop Annika Rohs.

"I think it's just dialing it back in one pitch at a time, so the batter before doesn't matter," Mazzarone exclaimed on how she was able to exit all of the jams.

The Hokies threatened the same with two runners on in the first, albeit Tech's runners were standing on the corners, yet 'Hoos freshman starter, Taylor Smith, exited the slight jam by forcing a foul pop-up to sophomore Nora Abromavage.

As Mazzarone was fighting to work out of jams in the top of the frames, her offense was fighting to give her run support in the bottom halves, with the Hokies even nabbing two stolen bases in the game (Tech averages 0.93 steals per game).

Such support finally came in the third, when the lineup rolled over for Addison Foster. She smacked a liner down the right field line, and Foster instantly was churning for the triple. Still, a high throw back into the dirt from right fielder Madison Greene sailed over third near the Virginia dugout, allowing Foster to scurry home for the opening run.

"I was just ready for the inside pitch, and I just kept running," Foster said. "Once I saw that overthrow I was like 'I gotta go.' Coach Mike [Lewis] was on third coaching, and he didn't send me, but I need to go."

Mazzarone ping-ponged off her offense to toss her first of two frames which she recorded all three outs via strikeout in the top of the fourth, as she did the same in the sixth as well.

Tech's offense wasn't content with just the sole crooked number on the scoreboard, so after fifth-year senior Rachel Castine worked a full-count walk with one out in the fourth, junior Sara McNelly entered to pinch run.

The 'Hoos relieved Smith after Castine's walk, handing the circle duties over to their ace, Eden Bigham, who started Thursday's opening round matchup for Virginia against Pitt.

McNelly, on the ensuing at bat, made it over to second with a swiped bag, placing her in scoring position for catcher Zoe Yaeger, who squared a double into the right-center gap, doubling the Hokies' advantage, 2-0.

One more double capped off Tech's scoring at three from Rohs, in the nine-hole, as she pulled a double that took one bounce off the grass and off the left field foul pole.

Mazzarone strutted back out to the circle for the seventh inning of work, as ACC Freshman of the Year, Bree Carrico, watched patiently from the bullpen, ready if D'Amour made the change.

It seemed to be a coin toss if D'Amour would or not, especially after the Cavaliers placed three runners on, with just one out. The situation remained, but now with two outs, as Mazzarone forced a short roll over to Michelle Chatfield at first base, who fired home to get the lead out.

"Bree [Carrico] is fresh tomorrow, Avery [Layton] as well, see what happens," D'Amour said about only needing to use Mazzarone in the quarterfinals.

The Cavaliers only run came on the following at-bat, with third baseman Bella Cabral working a five pitch walk, bringing up the 'Hoos catcher, Reagan Hickey, who had already been fanned twice in the contest.

"The last strikeout felt just as good as the first one," Mazzarone said postgame.

Five pitches is all it took for Mazzarone to collect her 14th strikeout, as well as tallying nine batters left on base.

"She doesn't lose her velocity, she was 70, 73 in the last inning, and it's pretty special," said D'Amour.

The two-seed Duke Blue Devils await the Hokies in the semifinals, for their matchup on Friday, May 8, at 3:30 pm ET. It was Duke who opened Tech's conference slate on March13-15, with the Blue Devils taking the series against the Hokies.

"Postseason games are never easy to win, so we're going to have to feel that going into the rest of the season," D'Amour exclaimed. "Just the environment here, there was some pressure packed innings, and I felt it, and I know the kids did."