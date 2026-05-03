ACC Reveals 2026 ACC Softball Tournament Bracket: Where is Virginia Tech?

Virginia Tech softball's 2026 regular season has come to a close. The Hokies rounded off the campaign on a six-game winning streak, sweeping North Carolina and Syracuse to conclude the season. Now that Virginia Tech's regular season is over, the team now travels to Palmer Park in Charlottesville, Va., for the ACC Tournament (May 6-9). Here's how the final standings shape up, with the series finale between Florida State and Boston College yet to be played:

Florida State (20-3 ACC, 45-8 overall) Duke (20-4 ACC, 38-13 overall) Virginia Tech (18-6, 44-9 overall) Stanford (18-6 ACC, 36-12 overall) Louisville (18-6 ACC, 43-11 overall) Virginia (13-10 ACC, 37-12 overall) Clemson (13-11 ACC, 32-19 overall) Notre Dame (11-13 ACC, 25-27 overall) Georgia Tech (10-14 ACC, 29-26 overall) North Carolina (9-15 ACC, 31-18 overall) Pittsburgh (8-16 ACC, 25-26 overall) NC State (7-16 ACC, 27-25 overall) California (5-19 ACC, 15-37 overall) Syracuse (4-18 ACC, 18-26 overall) Boston College (3-20 ACC, 13-37 overall)

LET THE HUNT BEGIN 🏆



The 2026 Allstate ACC Softball Championship bracket is here.



🔗 read more: https://t.co/zYxmdpUN60

🎟️ buy tickets: https://t.co/O9AreNlLbg pic.twitter.com/ClngSDZuwd — The ACC (@theACC) May 3, 2026

The top 12 teams qualify for the tournament, and the top four teams receive a first-round bye. Here is what the bracket looks like for the first round of the ACC Tournament, which starts on Wednesday, May 6

First Round of 2026 ACC Tournament:

(8) Notre Dame vs. (9) Georgia Tech

(5) Louisville vs. (12) NC State

(7) Clemson vs. (10) North Carolina

(6) Virginia vs. (11) Pittsburgh

Quarterfinals of 2026 ACC Tournament:

(1) Florida State vs. either (8) Notre Dame or (9) Georgia Tech

(4) Stanford vs. either (5) Louisville or (12) NC State

or (12) NC State (2) Duke vs. either (7) Clemson or (10) North Carolina

(3) Virginia Tech vs. either (6) Virginia or (11) Pittsburgh

A Look At The Field:

Virginia Tech has played against Virginia already this year — and it has done so at Palmer Park. Meanwhile, the Hokies did not play Pittsburgh in 2026, though they did in 2025. Virginia Tech lost its series to the Panthers a season ago, a critical factor in why it did not host a regional and headed to Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Hokies likely stand in a position where they'll need to make the tournament finals to grab a regional hosting nod, claiming a victory against Duke along the way. Doing so wipes away part of the resume dent that Virginia Tech took as a result of losing its series to the Blue Devils to open league play.

Virginia Tech currently ranks No. 20 in the RPI entering its series finale against the Orange, and it will need to jump at least four spots to be within earshot of a regional. It is not impossible for the Hokies to host their first regional this year since the 2022 campaign, but it is unlikely.

Virginia Tech's game against the winner of Virginia/Pittsburgh will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 7.