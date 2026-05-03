Two games remain in Virginia Tech softball's 2026 regular season. Following a series-clinching 9-1 victory for the Hokies over Syracuse, Tech has the opportunity to claim the series sweep and stake a claim for a first-round bye in next week's ACC Tournament.

The tourney will take place from Wednesday, May 6, through Saturday, May 9 at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, Va. Last year, in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Virginia Tech made it to the tournament semifinals; holding a 9-2 lead over eventual tournament champions Clemson, a torrential downpour led to the Hokies conceding eight runs in the inning and 13 walks across the game.

With one game left, here's how the ACC standings are shaping up:

Florida State (20-3 ACC, 45-8 overall) Duke (20-4 ACC, 38-13 overall) Stanford (18-6 ACC, 36-12 overall) Virginia Tech (17-6 ACC, 43-9 overall) Louisville (17-6 ACC, 42-11 overall) Virginia (13-10 ACC, 37-12 overall) Clemson (13-11 ACC, 32-19 overall) Notre Dame (11-13 ACC, 25-27 overall) Georgia Tech (10-14 ACC, 29-26 overall) North Carolina (9-15 ACC, 31-18 overall) Pittsburgh (8-15 ACC, 25-25 overall) NC State (7-15 ACC, 27-24 overall) Syracuse (4-17 ACC, 18-25 overall) California (4-19 ACC, 14-37 overall) Boston College (3-20 ACC, 13-37 overall)

The top 12 teams qualify for the tournament, and the top four teams receive a first-round bye. Here is what the bracket would look like through the first two rounds of the ACC Tournament if the season were to end today.

Provisional First Round of 2026 ACC Tournament Heading Into May 3's Games

(8) Notre Dame vs. (9) Georgia Tech

(5) Louisville vs. (12) NC State

(7) Clemson vs. (10) North Carolina

(6) Virginia vs. (11) Pittsburgh

Provisional Quarterfinals of 2026 ACC Tournament Heading Into May 3's Games

(1) Florida State vs. either (8) Notre Dame or (9) Georgia Tech

(4) Virginia Tech vs. either (5) Louisville or (12) NC State

vs. either (5) Louisville or (12) NC State (2) Duke vs. either (7) Clemson or (10) North Carolina

(3) Stanford vs. either (6) Virginia or (11) Pittsburgh

Seeding Situations

Virginia Tech can claim the third seed if it wins its last game over Syracuse, which is mathematically eliminated from the ACC Tournament.

If the Hokies lose the series finale, they finish fourth if Louisville loses to NC State and fifth if Louisville wins.

Pittsburgh, which is No. 11 in the standings but could slip to No. 12, is playing against California for its series this weekend. The way that Pittsburgh plays Virginia Tech would be as a 5-12 matchup that occurs if the Hokies drop their series finale, the Panthers drop both games (Pitt lost one) and NC State wins both its games over Louisville (Wolfpack won one).

Virginia Tech draws NC State in the first round of the tournament if the Wolfpack loses against the Cardinals and the Hokies drop their series finale to Syracuse.