An Early Look At Virginia Tech's 2027 Starting Pitching Rotation

BLACKSBURG, Va. — With few, if any remaining transfer portal moves, the 2027 Virginia Tech baseball roster is slowly beginning to take shape as the staff prepares to head into the thick of the offseason over the back half of the summer months. Let's take a look at what things may shape up to be in the 2027 season, starting with the pitching staff.

After retaining Logan Eisenreich and Ethan Grim, the Hokies have brought in six pitchers through the transfer portal, and I fully expect them to be done with that side of the ball this season.

I believe that Logan Eisenreich and Ethan Grim set up for the top two spots in the starting rotation.

Eisenreich has logged 15 career starts and 70 innings during his two years with the Hokies, striking out 90 and posting a 5.66 ERA. He took a large step forward later in the 2026 season, compiling three outings in the final month where he combined for 15.2 innings, allowing just three earned runs and striking out 23 batters.

Grim was very up and down as a true freshman for Virginia Tech. He posted a 7.15 ERA in 45.1 innings, starting seven games. He had a really strong start to his career, throwing 12.2 innings where he gave up five earned runs and struck out 17 batters. He also had three other starts against Georgia Tech, Boston College and Notre Dame, where he gave up 14 earned runs and recorded just two outs.

Even with that, he profiles well. If you look at his numbers outside of those outings, he tossed a 4.43 ERA, showing flashes of strong potential.

Eisenreich certainly has the leg up expectations wise, but Grim could certainly jump him for the Friday spot. The biggest questionmark is who is going to take the third starting spot.

There are a few candidates.

First, Aiden Robertson is the only returning candidate. He showed flashes but struggled quite a bit for the Hokies in 2026, tossing a 10.19 ERA in 32.2 innings of work. He did have a very strong outing against Boston College, striking out five batters in five scoreless innings on the road against the Eagles.

The top two transfer candidates are Chris Torres and Nate Bennett, who both come in from mid-major schools USC Upstate and Niagara, respectively.

Torres has thrown 158 innings in his two previous seasons with SC Upstate, posting a 5.01 ERA with 149 strikeouts. Bennett is a younger arm with more upside. He posted a 4.94 ERA in 51 innings last season, striking out 59 batters and walking just 19, showcasing really strong command of the strike zone.

The Hokies have options for their third starter, and comfort for the top two starters, so there is a lot of upside with this pitching staff.