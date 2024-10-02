Class of 2026 First Baseman Anna Bardeen Details Commitment to Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, Va. — Pete D'Amour continued his hot streak on the recruiting trail last week, landing commitments from Ryleigh Perks, Grace Swedarsky, and Anna Bardeen.
Bardeen, the 36th ranked player in the 2026 class according to Extra Innings, committed to Virginia Tech, she announced on Twitter.
Bardeen's commitment to the team is set to continue the level of excellence that has been expected of Hokies' softball. In an exclusive interview, Bardeen shared her thoughts on joining Virginia Tech, and her aspirations for her career in Blacksburg.
"I want to win," she said when describing her style of play. "I am always focused on being the best teammate I can be while still having the energy and aggression to win. " Bardeen also emphasized her drive to improve in every aspect of the game: "I am always doing something to become better mentally and physically."
Coach Pete D'Amour has consistently instilled this relentless pursuit of excellence in his players. In interviews with Emma Ritter and Emma Lemley, the Coach stated on multiple occasions that he recruits not only based on talent but also on work ethic and how players deal with failure.
Among other things, Bardeen was enamored with D'Amour's communication.
"There was something different about what I felt the moment I stepped on campus. Even on the phone with Coach Pete and Coach Mike I knew Tech was where I wanted to be. The way they talked about their program made me want to be there before I got to campus. Arriving on Friday and being with the staff and other commits I felt like I was home. All throughout the weekend I was just in awe of how amazing the staff was. The facilities are top-tier. I truly feel that at Virginia Tech that staff will help me reach every goal I have and I am just excited for the future there."
The future that Bardeen talks about is the very thing that Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock has tried to build in every Hokie sport, and has been successful, especially in softball. The Hokies have appeared in five consecutive NCAA tournaments, and winning the regular season ACC Championships in 2019 and 2022.
Under Coach D'Amour's leadership, Virginia Tech softball has been breaking records, such as hitting one hundred home runs last season. Bardeen believes that her skills line up perfectly with Coach Pete's vision. Her confidence in her ability at the plate stems from her power at the plate and her eagerness to learn from a coach who is passionate about power hitting. "Coach Pete is so knowledgeable in the way he talks about hitting. Coach Pete thinks and talks about hitting in ways that are mind-blowing," she explained. "I have always been able to hit the ball hard, but he can take my power bat to the next level."
Bardeen's commitment marks an exciting addition to the Hokies, and with her on board the future remains to be bright for Virginia Tech Softball.