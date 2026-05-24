College Baseball Bubble Watch: Where Do The Hokies Stand On The Bubble?

BLACKSBURG, Va. — With a 10-4 loss to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals, Virginia Tech baseball now turns its attention to Selection Monday, where the Hokies will officially learn where their postseason path begins and what they will need to do to keep their season alive and potentially advance to a Super Regional.

Despite the loss, Virginia Tech appears to be in solid position to hear its name called when the NCAA Tournament bracket is unveiled. The Hokies currently sit at No. 42 in the RPI with a 30-24 overall record and the No. 13 strength of schedule nationally, metrics that have consistently kept them on the favorable side of the bubble throughout the closing stretch of the season.

Virginia Tech’s resume has been boosted by one of the toughest schedules in the country, particularly within ACC play, and most national projections now view the Hokies as safely in the field rather than one of the final teams sweating out Selection Monday.

The latest projections from D1Baseball currently place Virginia Tech as the No. 3 seed in the Starkville Regional hosted by Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi. That projected regional would also include Oregon and Lamar, with the Hokies opening tournament play against Oregon in what would likely be one of the more unfavorable 2-vs-3 seed matchups in the bracket.

Meanwhile, Baseball America offers a more favorable draw for the Hokies. Their latest projection sends Virginia Tech to the Gainesville Regional alongside Florida, Missouri State Bears and Rhode Island. In that scenario, the Hokies would open against Missouri State, a matchup that could provide Virginia Tech a strong opportunity to advance into the winner’s bracket and likely set up a meeting with regional host Florida.

Most major projections now have Virginia Tech comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field, though there is still at least one notable outlet that views the Hokies as one of the final teams in. On3 currently projects Virginia Tech as the final team into the tournament, slotting the Hokies into the Morgantown Regional hosted by West Virginia. That regional would also feature Oregon State and Northern Illinois, with Virginia Tech opening postseason play against Oregon State.

Selection Monday is now just days away, and Virginia Tech will soon know exactly where its postseason journey begins. No matter the destination, the Hokies appear poised to extend their season into June with an opportunity to continue building on a résumé that has steadily improved throughout the spring.

We will have more as the offseason picture becomes more clear. The 64-team field will be unveiled on Monday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.