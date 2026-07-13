Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid’s Olise Boost; Arsenal, Liverpool Face $205 Million Barcola Battle

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Mason Mount has struggled at Man Utd. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have turned down approaches from Aston Villa, Fulham and Newcastle United regarding Mason Mount, with Red Devils manager Michael Carrick determined to keep hold of the attacking midfielder. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Despite pulling out a move for Atalanta midfielder Éderson, Man Utd have not ruled out reigniting the deal later this summer but would demand a discount on the $51 million (€45 million, £38 million) terms agreed between the two clubs last month. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Meanwhile, Man Utd could turn their attention back to Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, with the Seagulls ready to lower their asking price. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal and Liverpool both want to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola but face having to compete with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, who have submitted an offer of $205 million (€180 million, £153 million) for the Frenchman. (Source: Fichajes)

An alternative for Liverpool is Real Oviedo winger Haissem Hassan. The Reds are trying to strike a deal for Egypt’s World Cup star worth less than his release clause of $14 million (€12 million, £10 million). (Source: Gol Digital)

As for Arsenal, the Gunners are trying to negotiate with Aston Villa over winger Morgan Rogers, who continues to be valued at $174 million (£130 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal are also ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, with a deal likely to be too expensive for Spurs after their costly start to the summer transfer window. (Source: Football Insider)

Inter are ready to submit a new bid for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones after falling short of the Reds’ asking price initially. (Source: talkSPORT)

Nottingham Forest have moved ahead of both Fulham and Tottenham with a move for Celtic midfielder Arne Engels. (Source: Voetbal Krant)

Newcastle left back Lewis Hall remains Man Utd’s top target for the position. The Red Devils believe Hall wants to make the move. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester City are looking to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, who will only be available for offers over $114 million (€100 million, £85 million). (Source: Látigo Serrano)

At the request of manager Xabi Alonso, Chelsea have made an approach for Real Madrid left back Álvaro Carreras, but their offer of $28.5 million (€25 million, £21 million) was immediately dismissed as it is around half of his price tag. (Source: SPORT)

Chelsea are also interested in Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, stepping up their pursuit after being impressed by his performances at the World Cup. The Portuguese side, however, have no interest in selling below his release clause of $68 million (€60 million, £51 million). (Source: TSF)

La Liga

Fabián Ruiz has admirers in La Liga. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are open to selling midfielder Fabián Ruiz, a target for both Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid, if it opens the door to a move for Barcelona’s Gavi. (Source: El Nacional)

Atlético and Real Madrid are also battling for the signature of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. (Source: Fichajes)

The agent of Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is encouraging him not to renew his contract with the Bundesliga side in the hope of pressuring them into selling him to Real Madrid. (Source: El Debate)

Atlético Madrid have spoken to the agents of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres to try and convince him to see out the last year of his contract at Camp Nou and move on a free transfer next summer. (Source: RAC1)

Financial problems at Atlético Madrid have left Barcelona feeling even more confident that their bid for striker Julián Alvarez will eventually be accepted. (Source: SPORT)

Barcelona have joined Arsenal and Bayern Munich in pursuit of 15-year-old Flamengo midfielder Kauã Pavuna. (Source: AS)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS