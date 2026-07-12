Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Plot Kane Move; Arsenal Step Up Alvarez Chase

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Arsenal are chasing Bruno Guimarães. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arsenal are set to open formal negotiations with Newcastle United over midfielder Bruno Guimarães who, despite his desire to make the move, is not expected to force an exit like Alexander Isak last year. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also hoping to take advantage of the delay in Barcelona and Real Madrid’s pursuits to strike a quick deal for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez in time for preseason. While he would rather remain in La Liga, he is open to making the move overseas. (Source: The Independent)

Omar Marmoush is set to hold talks with Manchester City about his limited minutes, with both Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing him. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Clubs across England, Italy and other European countries have been joined by teams in Saudi Arabia in their pursuit of Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho. (Source: Sky Sports News)

Chelsea have renewed their contact with the representatives of Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe. (Source: Il Resto del Carlino)

Manchester United’s decision to walk away from a deal for Atalanta’s Éderson has allowed Newcastle to make an offer for the Brazil midfielder. (Source: Sports Mediaset)

Man Utd are ready to pursue a deal for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane if he becomes available, while Tottenham are also plotting a reunion with the England international in the future. The Bundesliga giants are, however, confident of tying Kane down to a new contract. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Newcastle have held talks with Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki on their search for a new starter. (Source: Chronicle Live)

RB Leipzig are ready to demand over $67 million (£50 million) to sell winger Antonio Nusa, who is of interest to Aston Villa. (Source: Football Insider)

Also of interest to Aston Villa is Newcastle center back Dan Burn, who is seen as a possible replacement for Arsenal target Ezri Konsa. (Source: Dutchie Bowen)

Man City are trying to sign Real Madrid midfielder Thiago Pitarch. The 18-year-old is valued at $23 million (€20 million, £17 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Tottenham center back Cristian Romero is the subject of renewed interest from Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)

La Liga

Vinícius Júnior’s contract is causing concern inside Real Madrid. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid have warned Vinícius Júnior he will be sold this summer if he does not agree a new contract. Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd and Liverpool have all made it clear they would gleefully explore a deal if the winger hits the market. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani is delaying negotiations with Borussia Dortmund in the hope that Barcelona look to sign him as a potential replacement for Ferran Torres, who is being chased by Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: SPORT)

Alongside Ferran, PSG manager Luis Enrique is also pushing for the French side to strike a deal for Barcelona midfielder Gavi. (Source: El Nacional)

Athletic Club center back Aymeric Laporte has emerged as a target for Real Madrid, who have been impressed by his performances for Spain at the World Cup. (Source: Fichajes)

Laporte has been offered to Real Madrid for $23 million (€20 million), but Los Blancos have currently ruled a move out. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona are not prepared to offer a discount on their $23 million (€20 million) price tag for midfielder Marc Casadó, with clubs from Saudi Arabia even forced to pay slightly higher at $28.5 million (€25 million). (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS