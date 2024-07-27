Daily Update of Virginia Tech Hokies at the 2024 Olympics, July 27th: Alexander-Walker and Canada Defeats Greece
Virginia Tech has sent ten athletes and one coach to the 2024 Olympics. Eight of these Hokies are in Paris for the purpose of swimming, which has became a strength of Virginia Tech in recent years.
If you have not already, read our preview of every Virginia Tech Hokie at the Olympics.
Neil Gourley, Great Britain, Track & Field, 1,500-Meter
Did not see any action on July 27th. Will see first action on August 2nd in the 1,500 Meter race.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Canada, Men's Basketball
Canada’s well-anticipated match with the Giannis Antetokounmpo was played today, with the Canada team being led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and R.J. Barrett. One of the more important bench pieces for this team is the former Virginia Tech Hokie, Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Nickeil has been very valuable throughout Canada’s exhibition matches, being a needed guard on the bench. Alexander-Walker didn’t make the same impact today, playing a solid thirteen minutes, but not recording any stats. He went 0-for-5 from the field, and 0-for-4 from three. Hopefully he can make a bigger impact as group play continues.
Sami Hill, Canada, Women's Basketball
Did not see any action on July 27th. Will see first action against France on July 29th.
Sergio López Miró, Iceland, Swimming, Coach
No Olympians coached by Miró saw any action on July 27th. Snæfríður Jórunnardóttir, coached by Miró, will swim in Heat 3 of the 200m freestyle on July 28th.
Carles Coll Marti, Spain, Men's Swimming, 4x100m Medley Relay
Did not see any action on July 27th. Will swim in the 4x100m Medley Relay’s second heat on August 3rd.
Ian Ho, Hong Kong, Men's Swimming, 50m Freestyle
Did not see any action on July 27th. Will see first action in Heat 5 of the 100m freestyle on July 30th.
Luis Dominguez Calogne, Spain, Men's Swimming, 4x100 & 4x200 Freestyle Relay
Luis Dominguez Calogne was a part of Spain’s 4x100 relay team who was hoping to qualify for the final. Heading into the trial, the Spain relay knew that they probably had to place 5th or higher in their heat to finish top 8 overall, which would help them qualify. Dominguez Calogne was the second leg in the relay, and took control as Spain was in fifth, Dominguez kept Spain in fifth, swimming a highly respectable 48.27 split.
Mario Molla Yanes, Spain, Men's Swimming, 100m Butterfly, 4x100 Freestyle Relay, and 4x100 Medley Relay
Mario Molla Yanes was set to anchor the 4x100 Freestyle Relay in which Dominguez also participated. As previously mentioned, Spain needed to finish fifth to have a chance to qualify among the likes of Austrailia, United States, and Canada. Molla Yanes took over also in the fifth position, after an incredible split by Castro Valle, swimming a 47.91 split. Molla Yanes immediately took advantage of this, finding Spain in fourth for most of the first 50 meters of his race. The second 50 meters started even better, as Spain was in third place, and was a sure lock to land in the top five. The last 25 meters of the race heart-broke fans everywhere. Hungary and Germany’s kicks toward the end of the race looked much better than Mario’s, but it seemed like Spain placed fifth, in a position to qualify. Spain patiently watched the scoreboard, curious to see where they landed. Spain finished with a 3:13.19, hoping to be good enough for fifth place, but was just bested by Germany with a time of 3:13.15. So close to qualifying.
Carmen Weiler Sastre, Spain, Women's Swimming, 100m Backstroke & 200m Backstroke
Did not see any action on July 27th. Will find her first action in the 4th Heat of the 100m Backstroke on July 29th.
Emily Santos, Panama, Women's Swimming, 100m Breaststroke
Did not see any action on July 27th. Will swim in Heat 2 of the 100m Breastroke on July 28th.
Maxine Egner, Botswana, Women's Swimming, 100m Freestyle
Did not see any action on July 27th. Will see first action on July 30th in the 100m Freestyle.