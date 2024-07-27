Meet All the Virginia Tech Hokies Competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics
The 2024 Opening Ceremony is over, and the 2024 Paris Olympics are here. Most of the athletes with Virginia Tech ties are competing in a swimming event, with the Hokies sending seven swimmees to Paris.
Let's meet all of the Hokies in the 2024 Paris Olympics:
Neil Gourley, Great Britain, Track & Field, 1,500-Meter
Neil Gourley competed at Virginia Tech from 2014-2018 as a middle distance runner, where he anchored the men's distance medley relay, securing a NCAA Championship title. Gourley has been great outside of his career as a Hokie, and in 2023 he placed second at the European Indoor Championships in his signature 1,500 meter race. Gourley is in the position to challenge for a bronze medal, it's unlikely that he can finish higher than Jakob Ingebrigtsen or Josh Kerr, but if he has a better kick late than Yared Nuguse of the U.S., don't be shocked if Gourley medals.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Canada, Men's Basketball
Alexander-Walker played at Virginia Tech from 2017-2019, leading the Hokies to a Sweet 16 appearance, and was drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft. Alexander-Walker has a history of playing in international events for Canada. He appeared in the 2016 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship, and led the team to a silver medal. Coming into the 2024 Olympics, the USA men's basketball team has been tagged as the favorite, but Alexander-Walker could help Canada compete for a silver, and maybe upset the USA's super team.
Sami Hill, Canada, Women's Basketball
Hill, the former Virginia Tech Hokie who graduated in 2017, is competing in her first Olympics at Tokyo. Sami currently plays for the Araski AES in Spain and helped Canada to a fourth-place finish at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in 2022. Canada's team is currently fifth in FIBA's ratings, and is hoping to havea similar finish in the 2024 Olympics. Canada probably will not rival the USA team at the top, but is hoping for a top-five finish, and has an outside chance at a medal.
Sergio López Miró, Iceland, Swimming, Coach
Miró is a legendary former top swimmer, who is the head coach for the Virginia Tech Swimming & Diving program. Sergio was selected for the ISCA Hall of Fame Class of '23, and has led the Virginia Tech Swim & Dive team to historic heights. He led the Hokies to a ninth-place finish at the 2023 NCAA Championship, the highest in program history. He will be tasked with coaching Anton McKee, who competes in the Men's 200m Breaststroke, and Snæfríður Jórunnardóttir, who competes in the Women's 200m Freestyle.
Carles Coll Marti, Spain, Men's Swimming, 4x100m Medley Relay
Carles Coll Marti is a Virginia Tech Hokie who first competed for Virginia Tech in the 2020-2021 season. According to Swimcloud, Marti's 956.95 grade places him as the 10th best college swimmer nationally. Spain's 4x100 Medley Relay probably won't compete for a medal, but Marti should compete as a part of it.
Ian Ho, Hong Kong, Men's Swimming, 50m Freestyle
Ian Ho is looked at as having an outside chance at a medal, or any placement, but was very valuable to the Hokies when he swam for them. A Blacksburg local, he recalled being chosen to represent Hong Kong as "pretty surreal". It's going to be so interesting to see Ho compete at the highest level, and he said in a recent interview with Virginia Tech Athletics, that he would not be there without his coaches at Tech.
Luis Dominguez Calogne, Spain, Men's Swimming, 4x100 & 4x200 Freestyle Relay
Dominguez Calogne is one of three Hokie swimmers who is competing in two or more events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. At the 2023 US Open, Luis Dominguez Calogne placed 24th overall in the men's 200 free finals, with a time of 1:51.60.
Mario Molla Yanes, Spain, Men's Swimming, 100m Butterfly, 4x100 Freestyle Relay, and 4x100 Medley Relay
Mario Molla Yanes is the only Hokie that will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics who will appear in three events. Mario Molla Yanes' 4x100m Freestyle Relay team for Spain, which also includes Luis Dominguez Calogne, has an outside chance at making magic happen at the Olympics. The Spain Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Team is +10000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the event.
Carmen Weiler Sastre, Spain, Women's Swimming, 100m Backstroke & 200m Backstroke
Carmen Weiler Sastre is a sophomore at Virginia Tech who placed 10th in the ACC at the 200m backstroke, finishing with a time of 1:55.15. When she qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games, she called it a "dream come true" and thanked her coaches at Virginia Tech. She is a top 100 college swimmer in the USA, according to Swimcloud, and will compete in two events at the Paris Olympics.
Emily Santos, Panama, Women's Swimming, 100m Breaststroke
Emily Santos is a class of '24 swimmer, who is comitted to swim at Virginia Tech. Santos' 748.85 Swimcloud score places her as the ninth best high school swimmer located in Florida. Santos, who was born in 2005, also competed at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. She swam the 100m breaststroke, and finished with a time of 1:12.10, besting Alicia Kok Shun from Mauritius and Kirsten Andrea Fisher-Marsters from Cook Islands.
Maxine Egner, Botswana, Women's Swimming, 100m Freestyle
Incoming freshman at Virginia Tech, Maxine Egner, is set to represent Botswana at the 2024 Olympics. This will be her first ever appearance at the Olympics, and will compete in her 100m Freestyle on July 30th.
