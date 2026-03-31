Emma Mazzarone's Move to the Top of the Hokies’ Rotation

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech softball has long gone by the adage "next man up" under the tenure of head coach Pete D'Amour.

Emma Mazz with her third strikeout of the day 👏



Hokies 14, Eagles 0#Hokies pic.twitter.com/FiLcq2jIrL — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) March 29, 2026

But that doesn't only apply to the Hokies' hitting, which lost Cori McMillan and Bre Peck — and is now hitting at a .378 clip 35 games in. It applies to the pitching, as well, which, through 35 contests, has limited its opponents to a .200 batting average allowed. In that department, it's been junior left-hander Emma Mazzarone who has taken the baton as the Hokies' No. 1.

Mazzarone has appeared in 15 games this season, going for a team-high five complete games and racking up a 2.19 ERA — second on the team behind Bree Carrico (1.33). Through 70 1/3 frames, she has conceded only 46 hits and 26 runs (22 earned), while accumulating a team-high 102 strikeouts.

Though the junior has struggled with walks — after posting 35 (71.0 IP) in her freshman year, the total ballooned to 61 in 2025 before settling down at 50 so far this year — she's already eclipsed her career-high in strikeouts (95 in 2025) in 22.1 fewer innings.

She's also cleaned up her hit-by-pitch totals, conceding only five after yielding 12 and nine in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

But the biggest shift is in the batting average allowed. After yielding .209 and .211 clips, Mazzarone's mark is all the way down to .179.

And she hits, too. The junior lefty took 26 and 43 at-bats, respectively, in her first two years of collegiate softball, rolling up a .192 and .209 clip.

Mazzarone's clip is up in that department, as well. This year, Mazzarone has elevated her game at the dish, knocking at a career-high .317 clip in 24 games. Despite the season being 35 games in, Mazzarone already has career-highs in hits (13), RBI (tied, 10), total bases (24), slugging percentage (.585), walks (four) and on-base percentage (.378).

While Carrico has thrived in a reliever role, Mazzarone has done her damage as a starter. In her career, she's pitched 211.1 innings starting, compiling a 2.88 ERA. In contrast, in 23.1 frames as a reliever, her ERA stands at 3.94.

"It has its ups and downs, but I've trained for this all fall and all year," Mazzarone said.

This year has been an interesting shift for Mazzarone, who has moved up to taking the most innings with the graduation of Emma Lemley.

"It is weird," Mazzarone said during media day when asked if it's disconcerting being the elder statesman in the pitching staff. "You can't wish it away."

In game one of Virginia Tech's series against NC State, Mazzarone was luminous. The junior conceded only two hits and one walk, holding the Wolfpack scoreless and retiring eight by way of strike three.

Mazzarone did not allow a hit until the fifth, where she conceded a single, wild pitch, double and a walk to juice the bases. But on a 1-2 count, she fanned out catcher Ellington Whitaker to prevent N.C. State from taking the game to six innings. That cemented Virginia Tech's 10-0 game one run-rule victory over the Wolfpack.

For the majority of that day, Mazzarone resorted to using a straight drop or rise ball to take care of business. Her pitches have increased in velocity, with several topping the 70mph mark.

"Just let [pitching coach Josh Johnson] call the pitches and just throw," Mazzarone said after game one.

In the third game against NC State, Mazzarone delivered a standout performance, only conceding two hits, three walks and one run (none earned). That one run came about on a play where Wolfpack center fielder Maia Townsend singled, advanced to second and then third off a throwing error from Nora Abromavage — before she finally made it home after a second throwing error, this one from Virginia Tech first baseman Michelle Chatfield.

Besides that Townsend single and another one from the center fielder in the fifth, Mazzarone's day was clean.

"I just act like nothing's behind me," Mazzarone said after game three. "Just focus on the batter in the box, and let my defense work."

In the Hokies' most recent game against Boston College, another three-game sweep, Mazzarone pitched the opening two frames, holding N.C. State hitless and striking out three of the six batters she faced. Twenty of her 33 pitches went for strikes, and she passed the baton after the second, where Virginia Tech already led 14-0.

One of the quieter forces behind Mazzarone’s season isn’t something that shows up in the box score. Talking to her offers a glimpse into a faith she keeps close, a constant she returns to before every first pitch.

"I pray before every game," Mazzarone said after game three. "It's much bigger than softball."

Her mental game has been stout throughout, as well. For Mazzarone, the focal point of each game is approaching each new inning as a fresh start. The goal is to make every game feel the same.

"Every inning is just 0-0, for me, and that's what I try to focus on," Mazzarone said after game three.

Mazzarone and the Hokies are back in action on Thursday, April 2, when they challenge Clemson at Tech Softball Park. First at-bat is set for 6 p.m. ET, with all three games of the series being broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

"I think I've done well," Mazzarone said. "Always room to improve, and always want to get better. So, I'm just not satisified — and I don't think anyone is."