Red Hot Offense Propels Hokies Softball Sweep over Boston College

The weather in Massachusetts may have been cold, as it even forced a Friday doubleheader with the frigid temperatures on Saturday, but the No. 12 Virginia Tech Hokies bats provided enough warmth to keep everybody in the Harrington Athletics Village warm.

With the temperatures on Saturday hovering right around the freezing point of 32°, the decision was made early to allow a doubleheader to be played on the warmest day of the weekend, Friday.

Over the series, Tech (31-4, 7-2 ACC) compiled 42 runs against Boston College as they ended each contest in run rule fashion. One of the biggest highlights from the Hokies' offensive showing was their continued home run prowess, launching nine balls over the fence in the series.

Sophomore third baseman Jordan Lynch led the charge with three home runs and 10 RBIs against Boston College, as she sent two over the fence in the Hokies 11-0 victory in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

Lynch, alongside sophomore outfielder Nora Abromavage, lead a top-to-bottom power squad in home runs with 11, while the Hokies team total is second in the conference with 64, trailing the 74 blasts that North Carolina has totaled. Of the 10 common starters for the Hokies, nine of the Tech batters have knocked at least three home runs over the fence.

Emma Mazzarone completed bookended starts in the circle as she extended her scoreless outing streak to four, all against ACC foes. In her last four games, Mazzarone has worked 18 innings of action while fanning 30 batters. This impressive stretch has pushed Mazzarone over 100 strikeouts (102) on the year in 70.1 innings of action.

Mazzarone was the only pitcher in the circle for the Hokies on Friday, freshman Avery Layton and redshirt freshman Bree Carrico combined for the six innings Saturday, with Carrico back ending the final four frames for her ninth victory on the year.

Carrico on Saturday posted an absurd 62.5% K rate against Boston College, striking out 10 batters in just 16 batters faced, with eight of them being a swinging strike against the Eagles.

This continues Carrico's breakout redshirt freshman campaign, after not seeing the field the entirety of her true freshman season in 2025; but two true freshman arms did take the circle in Sunday's contest.

Not because of any problems with Mazzarone, but due to the long offensive innings compiled by Tech at the plate, which included a 12-run top of the second. For a pitcher, its crucial to keep your arm warm, but that's hard to do when you're stuck in the dugout like Mazzarone was as she watched her offense compile four singles, two doubles, and two home runs in the top of the second.

The Hokies only brough one contest against the Eagles into the sixth inning, as they continue their impressive stretch of seven run rule victories in their last nine contests. Tech once again will have no midweek matchup this week, with its ACC series being pushed up a day earlier with Easter Sunday.

The first contest against the Clemson Tigers will be on Thursday, April 2, at 6 p.m. ET, as the Hokies return back to Tech Softball Park from the frigid New England weather. All contests will be available on the ACC Network Extra.