Everything From Virginia Tech Pitcher Griffin Stieg At Baseball's Media Day

Virginia Tech pitcher Griffin Stieg spoke to the media at the baseball team's media day; here is the entirety of what Stieg had to say:

On the journey back from injury:

"Just everything I've been through here and the coaching staff and everything. It was just the family decision to come back and that's just where we thought the best fit would be. And obviously, being here is amazing, and that's something I don't regret at all. This is awesome, and I'm just thankful for the coaches for taking me back."

On what made Stieg enter the transfer portal and what made him decide to come back:

"This was everything with the pitching coach change. That was a lot of unknowns. So, that was kind of the route, I thought, would be the best. But then, obviously, once everything got kind of settled down, the draft didn't work out in the way we wanted it to. Being closer to home, talking to the coaches and everything like that, to be back here was the best option. And the team right now is really special. So, we're having a great year, and that's kind of what led me back here.

Q: You figured, 'Let me come back, maybe get drafted to the higher round next year?'

"You know that's the goal, but my focus is on this year and this team. The draft will come, but that's not what my focus is. I want to be here, supporting the team and just giving everything that I can bring to the table for this team to go to Omaha."

On if there was anything that swayed him away from Alabama:

"That was family stuff. Obviously, everything I've been through here with my family, and things we've gone through here, the coaching staff, just what they've done for me and how supportive they've been of me. I got to be home, to my close home, to my parents. That was a family decision, and that's what we wanted to do for our family, and then, obviously, for this team and everything Virginia Tech has to bring."

On what Stieg took away from his fall ball play and whether he believes he's at 100%:

"This fall was definitely a lot of learning, definitely the mental side of the game, just being able to be patient, be graceful to myself. Obviously, I was knocking the rust off from not pitching for a year and a half, but after a shutdown and after the offseason, coming back this winter, preseason, I feel really, really good with where I'm at. The fall was good for pitching. The first time off Tommy John, but obviously, I thought I could have been better, but now being back, everything's going pretty smooth, so I'm happy with it."

On how new pitching coach Doug Willey helped Stieg develop as a pitcher:

"Just the structure and everything he does pushes everyone to be the best they can be. Just the use of technology, his knowledge and pitch scripts. All those, all these different types of things, how he talks to you, and the bullpens just leading up to your start, it's been great to work with him. Just the cues that he gives us and everything has been very huge for my development. Added a pitch; the shapes are really good right now. So, just the cues, the command and everything, he does a really good job with that."

On what this past year meant after taking the year off:

"It was tough. There's a lot of resilience. Had to show up to the field every day knowing that you can't play. But you got to show up and do your best to recover, and for your future self, prepare now so you don't have to do it again later. That was kind of my motto. So, it was definitely taxing and just repetitive. And a mental grind of long days and long hours at the field, not being able to do much, but getting your rehab in. Working in that way just taught me how to be resilient. Be there for the team when you know things aren't going your way. Just be the best teammate you can possibly be."

On if Stieg thinks that the team looks better this year:

Oh, 100%. The guys we have on staff, the guys, hitting, everything. The culture in our locker room this year is amazing. All the guys get along. The staff is really good. Obviously, the side of the hitters will hit as always. So, I think this year is definitely a great opportunity for us to make it into the postseason and continue to make a name for ourselves. I think we're gonna have, you know, catch, catch some people off guard. But that's always a good thing. So I'm excited for this season."

On if Stieg is fully "ready to roll":

"Yeah, 100%. I'm built up to be ready for the season. And that's how we've been tackling this, the command and pitch shapes and everything like that, or where they need to be. So, just moving along like that, I'm built up for it. So I'm excited to see what the season brings, but definitely built up for that."

On if this pitching staff profiles as the deepest Stieg has seen in his tenure at VT:

"Yeah, no doubt.. The experience the new guys we brought in, and even some of the younger guys, it's been really impressive to watch these guys grow into who they need to be, and just working with Doug and Chase [Lummus], they've been great. And they've been able to develop these guys, to build their confidence and pitch in the ACC. Everyone on the staff can pitch; I have full confidence in them and I know Doug and Chase do, as well. So, it's definitely been really good."

More Virginia Tech News: