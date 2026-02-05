Everything From Virginia Tech Pitcher Brett Renfrow at Baseball's Media Day

Virginia Tech pitcher Brett Renfrow spoke to the media at the baseball team's media day; here's the entirety of what Renfrow had to say:

On Renfrow's development:

"Development's been good. This fall has been great for us. Learned a lot from our new pitching coach, Doug [Willey], and has helped me just grow as a pitcher and kind of mature as a pitcher, as well. One of the biggest things is working on mobility as a pitcher is important to me. Mobile. And that's one of the biggest things I've worked on this offseason."

On there being 8-9 starting-caliber arms and the impact that has on the bullpen:

"It's tough, because our staff this year, is like, legit. I think everyone can start. I wish everyone could, but there's really no impact. I think that our whole staff is good, and I think that starter or not, we're gonna go out there and compete. I think that's our whole motto and our mentality this year; we're just gonna go out there and compete and attack. Doesn't matter if you're a starter or reliever or closer in our eyes."

On what else Willey has brought to the table that's different than Renfrow's prior pitching coaches:

"I feel like a lot on the mental side of the game he's helped us with. I think he's helped us just kind of develop as a young man, learn yourself and learn your arsenal, learn the metrics and the data points of just being a baseball player and a pitcher. That's one of the things he's helped us with and learned."

Q: Does this team look better in certain areas to you than in the last few years, where maybe this could be an NCAA Tournament team?

"Yeah, one of the things is, I think the chemistry is a lot better. That's one of the things we kind of sat down and discussed that we need to do a better job of. And I think the leaders of our group, we've done a good job of kind of bringing that together; I think it's gonna be a good year. I think it's gonna be an exciting year."

On whether there was anything wrong with the chemistry:

"Last year, it wasn't bad. I'm saying, it's just always better to grow more chemistry and closer together. I think we've done a good job of that this year. I'm just excited because we always want to hang out and we're always together, and we're excited. Just go put that on the field and go win some games."

On how that connection affects winning games:

I think it just keeps us tight. Keeps us close and keeps the same goals. We all understand what we want to do and complete the season. And I think we're ready to do it."

On Griffin Stieg and his journey:

"Yeah, it's been cool [to watch Griffin]. That kid's a grinder. He really puts in the work, and I'm excited to see what's gonna gonna be this year. And he's an exciting arm to watch, so it's gonna be really fun."

Q: What have you seen from him, so far? Does he look better than the last time he was out there pitching?

"Oh yeah, definitely. Got in a lot of work, and I think we'll see it coming soon. But we're excited to see him throw and excited to have him on our staff this year."

On Aiden Robertson and his development over fall ball:

"[He's developed] a lot. That kid's, again, another grinder. Me, Stieg and Aiden are very close. We all kind of talk a lot, but Aiden, this fall, has been great with us. He's really just put his nose down and worked and really developed as just a mature pitcher. Shaped his pitches a lot more consistently, and he's been nasty ever since."

On which aspect of Renfrow's game has improved most from last season:

"There's always a pitcher that always wants to be more consistent. And I think that's one of the things that I've worked on this fall as well. And I think that's the one thing that's going to help me. And it's going to be a lot different this year. I think I'm a lot more consistent with pitches and just shapes and just how you go out there and be consistent every start."

On what it's been like surrounded by a deep pitching staff:

"Well, it's really cool, because we kind of bounce ideas off each other and learn from each other. And as a group, where every day we go in the lab, and every day we go to practice, we're just wanting to learn something new. We can just talk to each other about that, because we got a group of guys that are really good, really talented and smart. So, we just always get to bounce knowledge off each other and [are] competing against each other as well, which has been really fun."

Q: Is the excitement level elevated this year as opposed to past years?

"I'm always excited to go out there and play with our team, but we're very excited to go out there this year."

