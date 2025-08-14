Cubs vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 14
The Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays will wrap up their three-game interleague series on Thursday afternoon. The Blue Jays got the win in the series opener, winning by a score of 5-1, but the Cubs bounced back with a win on Wednesday, 4-1. That makes this afternoon's finale a rubber match with the winner being crowned victor of the series.
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll break down my best bet.
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+142)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-172)
Moneyline
- Cubs -116
- Blue Jays -102
Total
- Over 8 (-112)
- Under 8 (-108)
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Matthew Boyd, LHP (11-5, 2.45 ERA)
- Toronto: Max Scherzer, RHP (2-2, 4.21 ERA)
Cubs vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 14
- Time: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Marquee Sports Network
- Cubs Record: 68-51
- Blue Jays Record: 70-51
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Matthew Boyd OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+110) via FanDuel
One of my favorite bets all season has been betting the UNDER on the strikeout total for whichever pitcher is facing the Blue Jays on any given day. With that being said, the sportsbooks have caught on, and now it's time to zig instead of zag. It's important to note the Blue Jays' strikeout rate does increase from 17.1% to 18.3% when facing a left-handed pitcher, and tonight's starter for the Cubs, Matthew Boyd, is a lefty.
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Cubs to win the series tonight:
The starting pitching matchup weighs heavily in favor of the Cubs in this game. Matthew Boyd has been fantastic this season, sporting a 2.45 ERA. Max Scherzer gets the start for the Blue Jays, and while he has been solid at times, his 4.21 ERA shows that he's not the pitcher he used to be. The Blue Jays' offense is going to have a strong offensive game to make up for the mismatch between the two starting pitchers.
I think the Cubs should be slight favorites in this game, so with the odds set as a coin flip, I'll back the Cubs to win this afternoon's game along with the series.
Pick: Cubs -110 via BetMGM
