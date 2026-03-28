Five Run Seventh Inning Vaults Stanford Past Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech built a midgame lead and matched Stanford offensively for much of Friday afternoon, but a five-run eighth inning proved decisive as the Hokies fell 9-7 at English Field.

The Hokies (12-12, 4-6 ACC) totaled 11 hits and erased an early deficit, but Stanford’s seventh inning surge — vaulted by the heart of their order — ultimately swung the game.

“Their best players beat our best players,” said Virginia Tech head coach John Szefc. 'They went to three batters that had four home runs, and I think combined for eight RBIs. They’re really good. Stanford is really good... they’re way better than we are right now.”

Stanford (12-12, 2-5 ACC) struck immediately in the top of the first. After a leadoff walk, Teddy Torkheim launched a two-run homer to left field to give the Cardinal a quick 2-0 advantage.

Virginia Tech answered in the second. Henry Cooke, Willie Hurt and Sam Grube reached to set the table before Pete Daniel delivered a two-out, two-run bouncing single up the middle to tie the game at 2-2.

Pete Daniel finished with four hits — tying his career high — with two RBI.

“As hitters, we had a good process," Daniel said. "Just come back and do the same thing,”

Stanford regained the lead in the third on a solo home run from Rintaro Sasaki, but the Hokies responded again in the bottom half. Hudson Lutterman singled and later scored when Nick Locurto ripped an RBI double to right-center, evening the score at 3-3.

After a scoreless fourth, the Cardinal moved back in front in the fifth on Charlie Bates’ solo home run to left, making it 4-3.

Virginia Tech answered with its most impactful swing of the day in the bottom of the fifth. After an error extended the inning, Ethan Gibson drove a two-run home run to left — his since his true freshman season — to put the Hokies ahead 5-4.

“It was awesome to see [Gibson’s home run],” Daniel said. “He’s such a hard worker and a great guy... really happy for him.”

Virginia Tech’s bullpen held the lead through the middle innings. Preston Crowl delivered 2.2 innings of one-run relief, and the Hokies carried the 5-4 advantage into the eighth.

That’s where the game would be turned on its head.

Logan Eisenreich entered and recorded two quick outs, but Stanford strung together four consecutive hits to ignite the rally. Sasaki delivered a game-tying RBI double, and Torkheim followed with a go-ahead, three-run homer to left that broke the game open. An RBI walk later in the inning capped a five-run frame that pushed the Cardinal lead to 9-5.

“[Eisenreich] got behind hitters,” Szefc said. “Got behind hitters and made bad pitches.”

Virginia Tech attempted to respond in the bottom of the eighth. Willie Hurt drew a walk and Pete Daniel doubled to put two in scoring position before Ethan Ball lined a two-run double to right-center, cutting the deficit to 9-7.

That two-run deficit is as close as the Hokies would get after losing the lead. Stanford closer Trevor Moore shut the door in the ninth, striking out the side to secure the win.

Despite the loss, Virginia Tech’s offense showed consistency throughout the lineup. The Hokies produced 11 hits, including multi-hit efforts from Daniel, Lutterman and Cooke, but went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

“We did a really good job scouting their bullpen, and I feel like we saw a lot of arms,” Daniel said. “We’ve got some really good hitters. It’s just about staying in our process.”

Still, Stanford’s adjustments late — particularly on the mound — helped limit further damage.

“They definitely adjusted to our hitters,” Daniel said. “They made good adjustments.”

On the mound, Brendan Yagesh made his second straight start for Virginia Tech, allowing three runs over 4.1 innings. While not as sharp as his previous outing, Szefc credited the level of competition.

“Stanford’s way better than [Duke],” Szefc said. “It’s not even close. He didn’t have his best stuff, but that lineup is way better.”

The difference ultimately came down to execution late in the game. Stanford got a big inning that Virginia Tech was unable to put together.

“Their closer made a couple really good pitches,” Daniel said. “It just kind of felt like baseball... sometimes that’s how it goes.”

The Hokies will look to even the series Saturday with Brett Renfrow on the mound.

“At the end of the day, we’ve just got to score more runs than them,” Daniel said. “That’s the goal tomorrow.”