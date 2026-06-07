30 Fun Christian McCaffrey Stats to Know on the 49ers Star’s 30th Birthday

A 30th birthday is a pivotal age for any NFL player, but especially a running back. For many positions, turning 30 is supposed to mark the start of the decline, except for the outliers.

Christian McCaffrey, who celebrates his 30th birthday on Sunday, will look to be one of those outliers as he begins a new decade of life. So far, McCaffrey has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017.

As McCaffrey turns 30, here’s a look at the numbers that have defined his success as a pro thus far.

30 stats for 30 years: The stats and numbers that define Christian McCaffrey’s career so far

Christian McCaffrey has had a stellar first nine seasons in the NFL. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

1. McCaffrey’s been named first-team All-Pro three times …

2. … named a Pro Bowler four times …

3. … has won one Offensive Player of the Year award (2023) …

4. … and won one Comeback Player of the Year (2025) …

5. He won Comeback Player of the Year after recording 2,126 yards from scrimmage last season

6. … led the league with 413 touches …

7. … and helped the 49ers win a playoff game with two receiving touchdowns …

Jauan Jennings with a DIME to Christian McCaffrey for the touchdown!!!



Kyle Shanahan is in his bag!pic.twitter.com/Tn1pWkA1Qt — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 12, 2026

8. … he’s led the 49ers to the playoffs three times, including the Super Bowl in 2023

9. That 2023 season saw McCaffrey lead the league in rushing with 1,459 yards …

10. … and break Jerry Rice’s franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown (17) …

11. … and break the 49ers’ franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a season with 14 …

12. … and tied Lenny Moore’s NFL record for most consecutive games with a touchdown (17) …

13. McCaffrey has 98 total touchdowns in his career…

14. … 62 rushing touchdowns …

15. … and 36 receiving touchdowns …

16. … he ranks fourth among active players in touchdowns and 29th all time …

17. ... and has thrown two touchdown passes in his career ...

18. McCaffrey is one of three running backs to rush for 1,000 yards and record 1,000 receiving yards in the same season …

19. … That 2019 season saw McCaffrey set the single-season receptions record for a running back with 116 catches …

20. … and record 2,000 scrimmage yards for the first time …

21. … he has recorded 2,000 scrimmage yards in a season three times …

22. … and was the first player in Panthers franchise history to record over 2,000 scrimmage yards in a season …

23. … he holds the Panthers’ single-season scrimmage yards record with 2,392 yards …

24. Overall, McCaffrey has 12,797 scrimmage yards from his career …

25. … 7,589 career rushing yards …

26. … and 5,390 career receiving yards …

27. … he ranks sixth all-time in receiving yards by a running back …

28. … and is 1,485 receiving yards shy of Marshall Faulk’s record for most career receiving yards by a running back …

29. … he is the only running back with 100 receptions in three different seasons …

30. Back at Stanford, McCaffrey set the FBS single-season record for all-purpose yards with 3,864, a record he still holds

What’s ahead for Christian McCaffrey

As McCaffrey enters his age-30 season, coach Kyle Shanahan noted the importance of getting his star running back rest during an interview on the Tom Tolbert Show. He acknowledged that they did their worst job of that during the 2025 season as McCaffrey shouldered much of the load while the offense dealt with numerous injuries.

“That’s not what we want for him,” Shanahan said . “I want him to have more juice, I want him to be fresher. He doesn’t have to take that beating when it’s unnecessary. I’m hoping that we can have some other guys step up more this year so you don’t feel like you need him on the field every play. He’s never going to want to hear that. If you insinuate that, he will be extremely insulted by me, but I hope he truly believes it’s for the best because I believe that.”

McCaffrey, meanwhile, remains focused on his preparation for the season. He told The Athletic of Shanahan’s recent comments, “It’s probably a load management thing for them more than anything. But my job is not to focus on that at all. It’s just to be ready for 10 touches or 35, whatever the game calls for. … So when [Shanahan] says that stuff, I don’t get mad at all. I don’t get mad or sad or whatever. I just train and prepare to have 35 touches a game and not come out.”

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