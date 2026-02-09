Former Virginia Tech Pitcher Grant Manning Signs Minor-League Deal with Washington Nationals

For many college baseball players, going undrafted after a final year of eligibility signals the end of a career. For Grant Manning, it became a pivot point that ultimately led him closer to the professional game than ever before.

Manning wrapped up his college career with a solid final season at Virginia Tech, serving as a versatile arm capable of stabilizing games in long relief and spot roles out of the bullpen. Over 51.2 innings, he struck out 72 batters, posted a 5.92 ERA and finished with a 5-3 record, often being called upon in difficult situations where length and reliability were at a premium.

Like many seniors, Manning entered the MLB Draft with hope. When his name went uncalled, the disappointment was real, but brief. Rather than seeing the moment as a closing door, Manning treated it as a challenge, quickly shifting his focus to what he could still control.

(WAS): Signed RHP Grant Manning to a MiLB deal pic.twitter.com/WZ4GvNKcKr — MLB Transactions (@MLBTransacs) January 28, 2026

That mindset paid off. Within weeks, Manning found himself signing with the Washington Nationals organization, turning what could have been an abrupt ending into a new beginning.

“It was surreal,” Manning said. “Honestly, it was a whirlwind of about two weeks.”

The path to that moment was shaped by patience and persistence. After spending four years at Chapman College, Manning transferred to Virginia Tech, where he believes his two seasons in Blacksburg played a significant role in preparing him for the professional level — both physically and mentally.

“The skill level and competition is pretty incredible,” he said. “It really prepares you for facing high-level competition and also needing to be good at all times because there’s so much talent. You can’t sit back and get comfortable with where you’re at because everybody’s always improving. You have to have that determination and discipline to continually get better.”

That environment, Manning said, forced growth beyond raw performance. While the results mattered, so did how he carried himself on the mound. His final season, in particular, marked a turning point in how he approached each outing.

“I would say my personality on the mound has taken a big leap that I really enjoyed,” Manning said. “For a long time, I was more quiet, pretty reserved. This past year, I really let my personality shine a lot more. It was a lot more fun. I got to enjoy myself, I didn’t take myself too seriously all the time, and I was still able to celebrate the big moments.”

That evolution helped define the closing chapter of his college career. Now, as he transitions into professional baseball, it’s the same combination of discipline, adaptability and belief that continues to drive him forward.

For Manning, the draft wasn’t the end of the road. It was simply another test, and one he was ready to pass.

