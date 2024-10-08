Former Virginia Tech Star Kerry Carpenter Hits Game-Winning Playoff Home Run
Cleveland, OH -- Former Virginia Tech Hokie Kerry Carpenter has been on a tear for the Tigers this season. In a dramatic turn of events, Carpenter was the hero for the Tigers, delivering a game-winning home run, tying the American League Division Series at 1-1.
Carpenter, a right fielder from Eustis, Florida, has been making waves starting in his collegiate career. At Virginia Tech in 2019, his only year with the Hokies, Carpenter was the only player to start all 53 games, predominantly in right field. His standout season included a .272 batting average, 10 home runs, and a team-high 45 RBIs.
His journey to the major leagues began when he was chosen by the Detroit Tigers in the 19th Round of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft. Despite not being invited to Spring Training in 2022, he prevailed and found himself on the roster later that year, and has been a key player ever since.
He played in 87 games this year, being used as a platoon batter against right-handed pitchers for most of the season.
Carpenter was brought into the game in the eighth inning to replace Justyn-Henry Malloy, a former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket and ACC rival.
Nothing could have prepared Carpenter for the pressure that he would face in his next at bat.
The tension was felt in Progresive Field. The Tigers were down to possibly their last out with the game tied at 0-0. The Tigers had runners on the corners, as Jake Rogers and Trey Sweeney set the stage for Carpenter. He stepped up to the plate against one of baseball's best closers, Emmanuel Clase. With a 110.8 exit velocity, the hardest hit ball of his career, Carpenter crushed a 423-foot home run, silencing the Cleveland crowd.
"It is special because I don’t know how many runs or home runs he’s given up this year,” Carpenter said. "It's pretty fun to be a part of this and to do it off of him is special, because he’s literally the best closer in the game."
Carpenter's home run not only secured the victory for the Tigers but also tied the ALDS, contributing to a historic postseason where all the division series are tied 1-1 for the first time in MLB history.
While Virginia Tech head coach John Szefc hasn't released an official statement about Carpenter's performance, his multiple retweets about Kerry's home run show the pride that the Hokies' community still has in Kerry Carpenter.