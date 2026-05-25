Virginia Tech Baseball Selected As The No. 2 In Los Angeles Regional Hosted By No. 1 Seed UCLA

After a red-hot 14-6 finish to close the regular season and ACC Tournament play, Virginia Tech baseball forced its way comfortably into the NCAA Tournament field and officially landed well off the bubble on Selection Monday.

The Hokies were selected as the No. 2 seed in the Los Angeles Regional, hosted by national No. 1 overall seed UCLA at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Virginia Tech joins a regional field that includes UCLA, WCC champion Saint Mary's and Big West champion Cal Poly, giving the regional a distinctly west coast-heavy feel, where the Hokies are the only ones who will have to cross a state line to get to the regional. UCLA and Saint Mary’s will square off in the opening game of the regional, while the Hokies will open tournament play Friday night against Cal Poly.

That matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST and will air on ESPNU, marking Virginia Tech’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since the program’s historic 2022 postseason run. That season, the Hokies hosted and won the Blacksburg Regional before advancing to host a Super Regional, where they came within one victory of reaching the College World Series before falling to Oklahoma in a decisive game three.

This year’s team enters the postseason with similar momentum. After spending much of the season hovering near the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Hokies surged late behind improved pitching, timely offense and a strong finish against ACC play. The 14-6 close to the season erased much of the uncertainty surrounding their postseason hopes and ultimately positioned Virginia Tech safely in the field.

Overall, the Hokies landed what could be viewed as a manageable draw outside of the daunting challenge presented by UCLA. Both Cal Poly and Saint Mary’s earned automatic bids as mid-major conference champions, and while each program presents its own challenges, Virginia Tech avoids several of the dangerous at-large teams scattered throughout other regionals.

Still, the path through Los Angeles remains difficult because of the Bruins, who have consistently looked like the top team in college baseball throughout the season and earned the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed for a reason.

If Virginia Tech were to advance out of the regional, the Hokies would match up with the winner of the Morgantown Regional in Super Regional play. That regional includes West Virginia, Wake Forest, Kentucky, and Binghamton, giving the Los Angeles regional winner a significantly more favorable path if they can survive opening weekend.

We will have you covered here as this continues to develop.