How to Watch Virginia Tech Baseball vs. Notre Dame, 2026 ACC Tournament Second Round

Virginia Tech baseball's second-round opponent in the 2026 ACC Tournament has been crystallized. The Hokies, the No. 7 seed, will play 10-seed Notre Dame today at 5 p.m. ET after the Fighting Irish knocked out Clemson — the Tigers needed to win the ACC Tournament since their at-large resume and substandard league record (9-21) is not enough for the NCAA Tournament — with a 5-4 win.

Here's how you can tune in to the clash between the Hokies and Fighting Irish:

Virginia Tech Hokies (29-23, 15-15 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (30-21, 13-17 ACC)

DATE/TIME

Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET (TV: ACC Network Extra) (Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network - Play-by-Play: Evan Hughes)

STADIUM

Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

Game Notes

Virginia Tech enters the tournament having won its last four ACC series and five of its last six. The Hokies defeated Clemson 5-1 in Game 1 of their final regular-season series before a chaotic Game 2. In that contest, Virginia Tech won thanks to a Pete Daniel rundown between first and second that enabled left fielder Nick Locurto to plate the series-clinching run. Virginia Tech lost its series finale to Clemson, 10-8, a defeat that dropped them 10 spots in the RPI.

Notre Dame currently ranks No. 71 in the RPI and would represent a Quad 3 opponent for Virginia Tech at the time of writing. The two teams have not faced off on the pitch this season, but they did do so in 2025. Virginia Tech won that year's series, held at Frank Eck Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind. Virginia Tech's three starters for that series were as follows:

Brent Renfrow: Friday

Jake Marciano (now at Auburn): Saturday

Logan Eisenreich: Sunday

Renfrow is the presumed guess, as this win likely books the Hokies' ticket to the tournament. Madden Clement, Virginia Tech's typical midweek option, could also start. A win would advance Virginia Tech to the quarterfinals to play No. 2 North Carolina — a contest that likely will not drop the Hokies' RPI. The Hokies won their last series with the FIghting Irish, dropping Game 1 7-2 before countering with 6-1 and 11-5 decisions to seize the series.

Virginia Tech will avoid Radel, who tossed seven frames of three-hit, two-run, five-strikeout ball against the Hokies in the 7-2 Game 1 win last season. Radel, who was named First-Team All-ACC this season and ACC Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 23, pitched for the Fighting Irish yesterday vs. Clemson, throwing 6.1 frames and totaling four hits, two runs (both earned) and a walk while logging eight strikeouts. At the dish, Notre Dame right fielder Jayce Lee went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a home run.