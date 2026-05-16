LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Clemson Baseball, Game Three Score

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech is looking to solidify a 16-14 finish in conference play with a series sweep against Clemson after a dramatic Game 2 walk-off win yesterday afternoon.

E2, VT leads 4-1:

A two-out HBP on Henry Cooke was the only action the Hokies got on the bases in the second, going scoreless in the frame against Clemson's first bullpen arm, Justin LeGuernic.

M2, VT leads 4-1:

Clemson got a run back in the second with a pair of singles, including an RBI single from Jay Dillard, before he was picked off. Griffin Stieg struck out Dylan Harrison to end the frame and get his first strikeout of the day.

E1, VT leads 4-0:

Clemson starter Aidan Knaak struggled through the first inning, surrendering four runs on four hits, including a pair of homers to Ethan Gibson and Hudson Lutterman. Things got chippy at points in the first inning, with warnings being issued to each team's dugout.

M1, Tied 0-0:

Working around a pair of two-out singles, Griffin Stieg set the side down in order in the opening frame on 13 pitches — 12 of which were for strikes.

Here's how the Hokies will line up:

SP — Griffin Stieg

1. Sam Grube - RF

2. Ethan Gibson - 1B

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Ethan Ball - 2B

5. Hudson Lutterman - DH

6. Nick Locurto - LF

7. Pete Daniel - SS

8. Sam Gates - CF

9. Owen Petrich - 3B