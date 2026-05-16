How to Watch Virginia Tech Softball vs. LSU In Saturday's NCAA Regional Contest

By virtue of winning yesterday's opening-round clash over South Alabama 6-0, Virginia Tech softball remains in the winner's bracket and will play No. 16 LSU today.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Virginia Tech Hokies (47-10, 18-6 ACC) vs. LSU Tigers (38-17, 13-11 SEC)

DATE/TIME

Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. CT) (TV: ESPN2)

STADIUM

Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Game Notes

Virginia Tech, traveling for a regiional for the fourth straight season, kicked off its regional with a victory, as aforementioned, taking down the Sun Belt champions with a 6-0 shutout. The effort marked Virginia Tech's 10th shutout win of the season and improved the Hokies to 17-13 in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Pete D'Amour.

The 47 wins Tech has accumulated are now the most in a single season since the 2019 campaign, and the Hokies have allowed only seven runs in its their last seven games.

Bree Carrico — back after forearm tightness removed her from the ACC semifinal against Duke in what was a 5.2-inning scoreless effort — was again stellar. The redshirt freshman threw 57 pitches across four frames Friday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three. In relief, freshman Avery Layton picked up her second save of the season, pitching three frames of two-hit, no-run, four-strikeout ball.

Since Virginia Tech is in the winner's bracket, it can move to playing Sunday on 1 p.m. with a victory against LSU. If it does not win today, then it will play against the winner of Akron/South Alabama later today at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. local time).

The Hokies and Tigers have two all-time matchups, both of which were last season at the Purple & Gold Challenge at Tiger Park. Then-No. 7 LSU won both contests by 7-2 and 7-4 margins, respectively, handing the 2025 Hokies their first losses of the season at the time.

Emma Mazzarone will likely start in the circle for the Hokies against the Tigers. The junior ace has a 2.91 ERA in 30 appearances with a 16-5. In 127.2 frames, she's allowed 85 hits, 63 runs (53 earned), 90 walks and 11 home runs while picking up 168 strikeouts. In 472 at-bats, opponents are hitting at just a .180 clip against the left-hander.

The Hokies' advancing to a regional this season marks the seventh straight time they have done so, which is a program record.