How to Watch Virginia Tech Softball vs. South Alabama In Friday's NCAA Regional Contest

Virginia Tech softball starts regional play later today when it contests Sun Belt champions South Alabama at 4 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch today's game:

Virginia Tech Hokies (46-10, 18-6 ACC) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (32-25, 13-11 Sun Belt)

DATE/TIME

Friday, May 15, at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. CT) (TV: ESPN+)

STADIUM

Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How has the Hokies' season been?

As is common under head coach Pete D'Amour, Virginia Tech has been a nationally-ranked force. The Hokies briefly worked their way inside the top-10, though a series loss to Georgia Tech that was followed by a 10-9 loss to Liberty knocked them out. Virginia Tech ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak, sweeping series over both North Carolina and Syracuse.

The Hokies won their quarterfinals matchup of the ACC Tournament over Virginia, 3-1, triumphing largely due to the efforts of junior left-hander Emma Mazzarone, who racked up a career-high 14 strikeouts in a complete game.

Virginia Tech then shut out Duke, 5-0, the first time the Blue Devils had been held scoreless all season. Redshirt freshman right-hander Bree Carrico threw 5.2 scoreless frames. In the final, the Hokies lost to Florida State 2-1, though freshman righty Avery Layton threw four scoreless frames.

Virginia Tech totaled its lone run in the first when first baseman Michelle Chatfield nicked a single to Florida State shortstop Isa Torres, whose throw to first was high, enabling third baseman Jordan Lynch to score.

The Seminoles responded in the second when center fielder Kennedy Harp doubled to right center, scoring right fielder Bella Ruggiero. Harp came across for the go-ahead run on a passed ball. Virginia Tech possessed a chance to pull ahead when it loaded the bases in the sixth. Designated player Kylie Aldridge narrowly laced her first pitch several feet to the right of the right-field foul pole, and though she walked to juice the bases, second baseman Rachel Castine lined out to Torres to snuff out the scoring charge.

Despite the one-run loss, Virginia Tech made its first appearance in the ACC championship game since the 2012 season.

Lineup Notes

Virginia Tech currently has eight of its mainstay batters hitting at above a .300 clip, paced by third baseman Jordan Lynch (.432) and center fielder Addison Foster (.423). First baseman Michelle Chatfield (.383 across the season) also went 4-for-7 (.571) in the ACC Tournament.

On the other end, South Alabama's all-righty pitching staff is headed by junior Rylee Harrison, who's amassed 194 strikeouts while allowing just 68 earned runs for a 2.42 earned run average. At the plate, freshman catcher Kara Wine's currently holding a team-best .323 clip, fresh off a 5-of-10 performance during the Sun Belt Tournament.