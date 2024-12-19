How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Oklahoma State: Start Time, TV Channel, Probable Starters, and More
The Hokie wrestling team is undefeated in their dual meets this year, holding a record of 3-0, with wins against Chattanooga, No. 8 Missouri, and No. 17 Rutgers.
Now the Hokies have a chance to pick up their fourth win in an emphatic fashion. Before the Southern Scuffle at Chattanooga, the Hokies are set to face off against No. 3 Oklahoma State in a dual-match at the historic Gallagher-Iba Arena, and the Cowboys are more than a worthy opponent. Oklahoma State is 5-0 with two ranked victories on the season.
Per Virginia Tech Athletics, tonight’s potential lineup features a total of nine All-Americans and 18 NCAA qualifiers between the two teams. The Hokies have five All-Americans and an NCAA Champion, while OSU has four podium finishers and an NCAA Finalist.
Coach Tony Robie and the Hokies faced their highest ranked matchup of the year, even though Virginia Tech’s schedule has them playing three out-of-conference ranked opponents and ranked in-conference opponents like No. 8 NC State, No. 13 Stanford, and No. 29 North Carolina.
Virginia Tech has only one all-time dual meet against Oklahoma State, before today’s matchup. The then ranked No. 13 Hokies upset then ranked No. 2 Cowboys at the 2011 Collegiate Duals.
This matchup will be a big one as Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech will presumably bring ten ranked wrestlers to their starting lineup, as Virginia Tech leads the ACC with the most wrestler's ranked among the conference.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, a cable-less online channel available on phones, tablets, laptops, computers, TVs, and more. The game will not be broadcast on a traditional cable network. The game will also not be on Virginia Tech’s Radio Network, as it will be on The Varsity Network, a web-based radio station that provides access to countless collegiate programs.
Starting Lineup Probables:
125 - No. 4 Eddie Ventresca (VT) vs No. 3 Troy Sprately (OSU)
133 - No. 11 Connor McGonagle (VT) vs No. 18 Reece Witcraft (OSU)
141 - No. 13 Sam Latona (VT) vs No. 4 Tagen Jamison (OSU)
149 - No. 1 Caleb Henson (VT) vs No. 14 Carter Young (OSU)
157 - No. 14 Rafael Hipolito, Jr. (VT) vs No. 12 Caleb Fish (OSU)
165 - No. 29 Mac Church (VT) vs No. 6 Cam Amine (OSU)
174 - No. 4 Lennox Wolak (VT) vs No. 3 Dean Hamiti (OSU)
184 - No. 25 TJ Stewart OR Sam Fisher (VT) vs No. 3 Dustin Plott (OSU)
197 - No. 9 Andy Smith OR Sonny Sasso (VT) vs No. 10 Luke Surber (OSU)
285 - No. 15 Jimmy Mullen OR Hunter Catka (VT) vs No. 3 Wyatt Hendrickson (OSU)
TV: ESPN+
- Mobile App: ESPN, Hulu
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com
RADIO: The Varsity Network
- Mobile App: The Varsity Network
- Online: thevarsitynetwork.com
- Social Media: X (@HokiesWrestling), Instagram (@HokiesWrestling)
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
Related Stories:
Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokies Cornerback Mansoor Delane Lands at LSU
Virginia Tech Legend Michael Vick Reportedly Interviews for Norfolk State Head Coaching Position
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Set To Host Transfer Cornerback This Week