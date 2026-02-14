Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech's Saturday Doubleheader vs William and Mary
Virginia Tech baseball takes on William and Mary today in a doubleheader. Read below for an inning-by-inning update, organized in reverse chronological order for both contests against the Tribe.
M1 | Hokies 0, Tribe 0
Stieg retired the side in just nine pitches, inducing a groundout and two flyouts to center fielder Treyson Hughes. Hughes will lead off the bottom of the first for Tech.
T1 | Hokies 0, Tribe 0
After missing the entirety of the 2025 season due to injury, Hokies right-handed pitcher Griffin Stieg takes back over on the mound for the first time since May 17, 2024, against UVa.
Pre-Game:
After taking down William and Mary 9-2 in both sides opening day matchup, the series culminate today with a doubleheader, due to impending weather on Sunday.
The Hokies haven't swept their season-opening series since 2022, the year Tech ultimately hosted its only Super Regional.
Here's the starting lineup for game one:
- No. 13 - Treyson Hughes - Center Fielder
- No. 4 - Sam Grube - First Baseman
- No. 7 - Henry Cooke - Catcher
- No. 25 - Owen Petrich - Third Baseman
- No. 11 - Ethan Ball - Second Base
- No. 18 - Hudson Lutterman - Left Field
- No. 3 - Anderson French - Designated HItter
- No. 10 - Sam Gates - Right Field
- No. 12 - Ethan Gibson - Shortstop
The starting pitcher for todays contest is Griffin Stieg.
Kaden Reinhard started his sports media career covering sports for his local alma mater, the Floyd County Buffaloes, through Citizens Telephone Coop. Has commentated for football, basketball, baseball, and softball. Began writing 3304 Sports in the Spring of 2025, covering lacrosse and softball. Currently a Junior at Virginia Tech, majoring in sports media and analytics.Follow kadenreinhard