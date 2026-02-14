Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech's Saturday Doubleheader vs William and Mary

Virginia Tech baseball takes on William and Mary today in a doubleheader. Read below for an inning-by-inning update, organized in reverse chronological order for both contests against the Tribe.

M1 | Hokies 0, Tribe 0

Stieg retired the side in just nine pitches, inducing a groundout and two flyouts to center fielder Treyson Hughes. Hughes will lead off the bottom of the first for Tech.

T1 | Hokies 0, Tribe 0

After missing the entirety of the 2025 season due to injury, Hokies right-handed pitcher Griffin Stieg takes back over on the mound for the first time since May 17, 2024, against UVa.

Pre-Game:

After taking down William and Mary 9-2 in both sides opening day matchup, the series culminate today with a doubleheader, due to impending weather on Sunday.

The Hokies haven't swept their season-opening series since 2022, the year Tech ultimately hosted its only Super Regional.

Here's the starting lineup for game one:

No. 13 - Treyson Hughes - Center Fielder No. 4 - Sam Grube - First Baseman No. 7 - Henry Cooke - Catcher No. 25 - Owen Petrich - Third Baseman No. 11 - Ethan Ball - Second Base No. 18 - Hudson Lutterman - Left Field No. 3 - Anderson French - Designated HItter No. 10 - Sam Gates - Right Field No. 12 - Ethan Gibson - Shortstop

The starting pitcher for todays contest is Griffin Stieg.