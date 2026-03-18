Live Scoring Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies Vs VCU Baseball
Bottom of the 3rd
Top of the 3rd
Josh Berzonski replaced Swift to start the 3rd inning. He gave up a one out single, but nothing else. Hokies lead 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd.
Bottom of the 2nd
Lutterman got a leadoff home run to give VT a 1-0 lead. The Hokies went down in order after that, but they have the lead.
Top of the 2nd
Swift gives up a single and a walk, but strikes out two and allows no runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for VT. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd.
Top of the 1st
Swift pitches a scoreless 1-2-3 inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st.
Pregame
RHP Chase Swift is on the mound today for the Hokies and here is how they are lining up:
1. 2B Sam Grube
2. LF Nick Locurto
3. RF Sam Gates
4. DH Hudson Lutterman
5.1B French Anderson
6. SS Pete Daniel
7. C Henry Cooke
8, 3B Owen Petrich
9. CF Treyson Hughes
Virginia Tech lost the series against UVA 2-1, but they were able to get a win in the final game. They did the same the previous weekend against Georgia Tech. Can the Hokies get a midweek win and get some momentum for the first time this season?
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Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell