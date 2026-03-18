Live Scoring Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies Vs VCU Baseball

Bottom of the 3rd

Top of the 3rd

Josh Berzonski replaced Swift to start the 3rd inning. He gave up a one out single, but nothing else. Hokies lead 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd.

Bottom of the 2nd

Lutterman got a leadoff home run to give VT a 1-0 lead. The Hokies went down in order after that, but they have the lead.

Top of the 2nd

Swift gives up a single and a walk, but strikes out two and allows no runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for VT. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd.

Top of the 1st

Swift pitches a scoreless 1-2-3 inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st.

Pregame

RHP Chase Swift is on the mound today for the Hokies and here is how they are lining up:

1. 2B Sam Grube

2. LF Nick Locurto

3. RF Sam Gates

4. DH Hudson Lutterman

5.1B French Anderson

6. SS Pete Daniel

7. C Henry Cooke

8, 3B Owen Petrich

9. CF Treyson Hughes

Virginia Tech lost the series against UVA 2-1, but they were able to get a win in the final game. They did the same the previous weekend against Georgia Tech. Can the Hokies get a midweek win and get some momentum for the first time this season?