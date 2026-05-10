LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs UNCG Baseball, Game Two Score

Top of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

A hit batter and one out single put runners on the corners and then a 2-RBI triple from Hurt gave VT a 2-1 lead. An RBI single from Petrich made it 3-1 and then a double from Grube put two runners in scoring position with two outs. Cooke walked to load the bases and Ball was hit with a pitch to give VT a 4-1 lead heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

UNCG manages to get a double and a walk, but leaves them stranded. Hokies trail 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Scoreless inning for VT. Hokies trail 1-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

A hit batter, a single (which advanced the leadoff runner to third), and an RBI groundout gave UNCG a 1-0 lead. Stieg got the final out, but the Hokies trail 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

Here's how Virginia Tech will line up for today's game vs UNCG:

SP —Griffin Stieg

1. Sam Grube - DH

2. Ethan Gibson - 1B

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Ethan Ball - 2B

5. Nick Locurto - LF

6. Sam Gates - CF

7. Pete Daniel-SS

8. Willie Hurt- RF

9. Owen Petrich- 3B