LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs UNCG Baseball, Game Two Score
Top of the 3rd
Bottom of the 2nd
A hit batter and one out single put runners on the corners and then a 2-RBI triple from Hurt gave VT a 2-1 lead. An RBI single from Petrich made it 3-1 and then a double from Grube put two runners in scoring position with two outs. Cooke walked to load the bases and Ball was hit with a pitch to give VT a 4-1 lead heading to the 3rd
Top of the 2nd
UNCG manages to get a double and a walk, but leaves them stranded. Hokies trail 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Scoreless inning for VT. Hokies trail 1-0 heading to the 2nd
Top of the 1st
A hit batter, a single (which advanced the leadoff runner to third), and an RBI groundout gave UNCG a 1-0 lead. Stieg got the final out, but the Hokies trail 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
Here's how Virginia Tech will line up for today's game vs UNCG:
SP —Griffin Stieg
1. Sam Grube - DH
2. Ethan Gibson - 1B
3. Henry Cooke - C
4. Ethan Ball - 2B
5. Nick Locurto - LF
6. Sam Gates - CF
7. Pete Daniel-SS
8. Willie Hurt- RF
9. Owen Petrich- 3B
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell