Live Scoring Updates: Virginia Tech vs Stanford (Game 3)
Virginia Tech is looking to win it's fourth consecutive game-three and its second rubber match in as many weeks after splitting both game one and game two against Stanford.
Starting lineup for the Hokies:
1. Sam Grube - RF
2. Pete Daniel - SS
3. Ethan Ball - 2B
4. Hudson Lutterman - DH
5. Nick Locurto - LF
6. Henry Cooke - C
7. Owen Petrich - 3B
8. Sam Gates - CF
9. Ethan Gibson - 1B
SP — Griffin Stieg
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.