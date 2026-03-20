Virginia Tech vs Duke Live Scoring Updates: Game 1

Bottom of the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

Brendan Yagesh sets the side down in order for the second consecutive frame. He's at three strikeouts through two innings of work.

Bottom of the 1st

Nick Locurto reaches on a hit by pitch, but Duke's Aidan Weaver gets out of the frame with a pair of strikeouts.

Top of the 1st

Brendan Yagesh sends the Blue Devils down in order with a pair of strikeouts to kick off his first career start.

Pregame

Virginia Tech is set to continue ACC play against Duke at 6:00 P.M. on Friday afternoon.

Here's how the Hokies will lineup.

SP - Brendan Yagesh



1. Sam Grube - 1B

2. Nick Locurto - LF

3. Ethan Ball - 2B

4. Hudson Lutterman - DH

5. Sam Gates - RF

6. Pete Daniel - SS

7. Owen Petrich - 3B

8. Henry Cooke - C

9. Treyson Hughes - CF