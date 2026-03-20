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Virginia Tech vs Duke Live Scoring Updates: Game 1

Virginia Tech vs Duke Live Scoring Updates: Game 1
Josh Poslusny|
Treyson Hughes, Ethan Ball and Hudson Lutterman celebrating.
Treyson Hughes, Ethan Ball and Hudson Lutterman celebrating. | Virginia Tech Athletic

Bottom of the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

Brendan Yagesh sets the side down in order for the second consecutive frame. He's at three strikeouts through two innings of work.

Bottom of the 1st

Nick Locurto reaches on a hit by pitch, but Duke's Aidan Weaver gets out of the frame with a pair of strikeouts.

Top of the 1st

Brendan Yagesh sends the Blue Devils down in order with a pair of strikeouts to kick off his first career start.

Pregame

Virginia Tech is set to continue ACC play against Duke at 6:00 P.M. on Friday afternoon.

Here's how the Hokies will lineup.

SP - Brendan Yagesh

1. Sam Grube - 1B
2. Nick Locurto - LF
3. Ethan Ball - 2B
4. Hudson Lutterman - DH
5. Sam Gates - RF
6. Pete Daniel - SS
7. Owen Petrich - 3B
8. Henry Cooke - C
9. Treyson Hughes - CF

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Josh Poslusny
JOSH POSLUSNY

Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.

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