Virginia Tech vs Duke Live Scoring Updates: Game 1
Bottom of the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
Brendan Yagesh sets the side down in order for the second consecutive frame. He's at three strikeouts through two innings of work.
Bottom of the 1st
Nick Locurto reaches on a hit by pitch, but Duke's Aidan Weaver gets out of the frame with a pair of strikeouts.
Top of the 1st
Brendan Yagesh sends the Blue Devils down in order with a pair of strikeouts to kick off his first career start.
Pregame
Virginia Tech is set to continue ACC play against Duke at 6:00 P.M. on Friday afternoon.
Here's how the Hokies will lineup.
SP - Brendan Yagesh
1. Sam Grube - 1B
2. Nick Locurto - LF
3. Ethan Ball - 2B
4. Hudson Lutterman - DH
5. Sam Gates - RF
6. Pete Daniel - SS
7. Owen Petrich - 3B
8. Henry Cooke - C
9. Treyson Hughes - CF
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.