Virginia Tech vs Stanford Live Score Updates: Game 1

M1, Stanford leads 2-0:

With Brendan Yagesh on the mound, Stanford worked a lead-off single and Teddy Tokheim followed that with a 428 foot home run to give Stanford a 2-0 lead. Yagesh then worked around a one-out single from JJ Moran to escape the inning.

E1, Stanford leads 2-0:

Virginia Tech was able to get some traffic on the bases with two outs after Pete Daniel and Hudon Lutterman both singled. Nick Locurto grounded into a very close fielder's choice to end the inning, but after review Stanford was able to make the inning ending out.

M2, Stanford leads 2-0:

Brendan Yagesh bounced back from a disastrous first inning in a huge way, striking out the side in the second inning.

E2, Tied 2-2:

Virginia Tech puts together a two-out rally to score a pair of runners from a two-out bouncing single from Pete Daniel. Stanford starter Quinten Marsh is at 48 pitches through two innings of work.

M3, Stanford leads 3-2:

A lead-off solo shot from Rinato Sasaki allowed Stanford to reclaim the lead. They were able to get some action on the basepaths after the solo shot, but a lineout to Pete Daniel with a runner on second ended the inning.

Virginia Tech looks to get to .500 in ACC play against Stanford on Friday at 1:00 P.M.

I'll have live coverage all afternoon for you right here.

Starting for Virginia Tech:

Sp - Brendan Yagesh

1. Sam Grube

2. Pete Daniel

3. Ethan Ball

4. Hudson Lutterman

5. Nick Locurto

6. Sam Gates

7. Ethan Gibson

8. Henry Cooke

9. Willie Hurt