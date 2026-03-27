Virginia Tech vs Stanford Live Score Updates: Game 1
M1, Stanford leads 2-0:
With Brendan Yagesh on the mound, Stanford worked a lead-off single and Teddy Tokheim followed that with a 428 foot home run to give Stanford a 2-0 lead. Yagesh then worked around a one-out single from JJ Moran to escape the inning.
E1, Stanford leads 2-0:
Virginia Tech was able to get some traffic on the bases with two outs after Pete Daniel and Hudon Lutterman both singled. Nick Locurto grounded into a very close fielder's choice to end the inning, but after review Stanford was able to make the inning ending out.
M2, Stanford leads 2-0:
Brendan Yagesh bounced back from a disastrous first inning in a huge way, striking out the side in the second inning.
E2, Tied 2-2:
Virginia Tech puts together a two-out rally to score a pair of runners from a two-out bouncing single from Pete Daniel. Stanford starter Quinten Marsh is at 48 pitches through two innings of work.
M3, Stanford leads 3-2:
A lead-off solo shot from Rinato Sasaki allowed Stanford to reclaim the lead. They were able to get some action on the basepaths after the solo shot, but a lineout to Pete Daniel with a runner on second ended the inning.
Virginia Tech looks to get to .500 in ACC play against Stanford on Friday at 1:00 P.M.
I'll have live coverage all afternoon for you right here.
Starting for Virginia Tech:
Sp - Brendan Yagesh
1. Sam Grube
2. Pete Daniel
3. Ethan Ball
4. Hudson Lutterman
5. Nick Locurto
6. Sam Gates
7. Ethan Gibson
8. Henry Cooke
9. Willie Hurt
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.