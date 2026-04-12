LIVE UPDATES - No. 11 Virginia Tech Softball vs. No. 19 Virginia, Game Three

Virginia Tech softball readies up for its game three rubber match against No. 19 Virginia at 6 p.m. ET after losing the first game 4-3 and bouncing back with a 5-2 victory yesterday. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

T3 | Virginia Tech 4, Virginia 0

The Hokies' lead has burgeoned. With runners on second and third, Pallante pushed a sacrifice bunt to UVa. first baseman Macee Eaton to score Abromavage. Then, Rachel Castine knocked a 0-1 pitch through the infield, plating Yaeger.

T3 | Virginia Tech 2, Virginia 0

The Hokies notched two runs when Yaeger reached on a fielder's choice to Cuozzo. The Virginia arm's throw was wry, scoring both Jordan Lynch and Foster. Eden Bigham is now in the circle for UVa.

T3 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

On the 10th pitch of her at-bat, #Hokies left fielder Nora Abromavage found a single that worked its way through the left side of the infield. And Virginia Tech has juiced the bases again.

T3 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

The 'Hoos went down in order, then Foster worked a leadoff walk to kick off the third frame. Virginia Tech has only notched one hit in its first 10 at-bats, though it juiced the bases with a single, a reach on a throwing error and a walk.

M2 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

No dice. Mazzarone fouled out on a 1-2 count.

T2 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Bases are loaded. Mizelle drew a four-pitch walk and the Hokies now have three aboard. Emma Mazzarone is now in to pinch-hit for Annika Rohs.

T2 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Two aboard for the Hokies. Kylie Aldridge knocked an infield single to Virginia pitcher Julia Cuozzo, then Rachel Castine reached on a throwing error to move Aldridge to second.

E1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

The Hokies are through the first frame nearly as quickly. Mazzarone yielded one hit in 13 pitches.

M1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Very quick conclusion to the opening frame. Julia Cuozzo retired the side in 10 pitches. Jade Hylton, Jaiden Griffith and Macee Eaton are up for the Cavaliers.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Two away after #Hokies third baseman Jordan Lynch sent her first pitch into shallow right. First baseman Michelle Chatfield is now up to the dish.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

Addison Foster flies out on the first at-bat of the game, and we're underway at Palmer Park.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone