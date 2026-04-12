LIVE UPDATES - No. 11 Virginia Tech Softball vs. No. 19 Virginia, Game Three
Virginia Tech softball readies up for its game three rubber match against No. 19 Virginia at 6 p.m. ET after losing the first game 4-3 and bouncing back with a 5-2 victory yesterday. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
T3 | Virginia Tech 4, Virginia 0
The Hokies' lead has burgeoned. With runners on second and third, Pallante pushed a sacrifice bunt to UVa. first baseman Macee Eaton to score Abromavage. Then, Rachel Castine knocked a 0-1 pitch through the infield, plating Yaeger.
T3 | Virginia Tech 2, Virginia 0
The Hokies notched two runs when Yaeger reached on a fielder's choice to Cuozzo. The Virginia arm's throw was wry, scoring both Jordan Lynch and Foster. Eden Bigham is now in the circle for UVa.
T3 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
On the 10th pitch of her at-bat, #Hokies left fielder Nora Abromavage found a single that worked its way through the left side of the infield. And Virginia Tech has juiced the bases again.
T3 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
The 'Hoos went down in order, then Foster worked a leadoff walk to kick off the third frame. Virginia Tech has only notched one hit in its first 10 at-bats, though it juiced the bases with a single, a reach on a throwing error and a walk.
M2 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
No dice. Mazzarone fouled out on a 1-2 count.
T2 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Bases are loaded. Mizelle drew a four-pitch walk and the Hokies now have three aboard. Emma Mazzarone is now in to pinch-hit for Annika Rohs.
T2 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Two aboard for the Hokies. Kylie Aldridge knocked an infield single to Virginia pitcher Julia Cuozzo, then Rachel Castine reached on a throwing error to move Aldridge to second.
E1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
The Hokies are through the first frame nearly as quickly. Mazzarone yielded one hit in 13 pitches.
M1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Very quick conclusion to the opening frame. Julia Cuozzo retired the side in 10 pitches. Jade Hylton, Jaiden Griffith and Macee Eaton are up for the Cavaliers.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Two away after #Hokies third baseman Jordan Lynch sent her first pitch into shallow right. First baseman Michelle Chatfield is now up to the dish.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
Addison Foster flies out on the first at-bat of the game, and we're underway at Palmer Park.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- Addison Foster - Center Fielder
- Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
- Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
- Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
- Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
- Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
- Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
- Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
- Annika Rohs - Shortstop
Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05