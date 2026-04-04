LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Softball vs. Clemson, Game 3

After splitting the first two games of the series, Virginia Tech softball is back in action tonight at 6 p.m. ET to contest Clemson in the series' rubber match. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

FINAL | Virginia Tech 10, Clemson 5

Carrico entered in relief, and in the final 2 1/3 frames, she allowed two hits and one run over nine batters. The Hokies' power bats did the damage. Six of their 10 runs came by way of the long ball.

E6 | Virginia Tech 10, Clemson 5

The Hokies went down quickly. They are outs from cinching up the series.

T6 | Virginia Tech 10, Clemson 5

Clemson catcher Corri Hicks just pulled a homer down the left-field line. Looked like it could tail foul, but stayed to the right of the pole and cleared the left-field wall. The Hokies' lead was trimmed slightly; it now sits at five.

E5 | Virginia Tech 10, Clemson 4

The Hokies put up a four-spot in the fifth frame. Threatened to run-rule it with the bases juiced, but no dice. Nora Abromavage struck out swinging on a 1-2 count to end the inning.

B5 | Virginia Tech 10, Clemson 4

Lynch reached on a fielder's choice on a 0-0 pitch; pinch runner Sara McNelly was forced out coming to home plate. Two outs for the Hokies.

B5 | Virginia Tech 10, Clemson 4

Foster put a single down the left-field line, and Mizelle scored. Two runs stand between the Hokies and a run-rule win. They have one out.

B5 | Virginia Tech 9, Clemson 4

Gaby Mizelle drew a six-pitch walk, then stole second. Castine drew a six-pitch walk, and Annika Rohs — the potential game-ending run — is up to bat. If she goes yard, this game is over.

B5 | Virginia Tech 9, Clemson 4

Kylie Aldridge sent a two-run jack over the right-center wall to plate herself and Michelle Chatfield. That is the seventh homer of the day across both teams.

M5 | Virginia Tech 6, Clemson 4

Seven of Carrico's nine pitches were strikes. Limited the damage following Mazzarone's exit to one run. The Hokies enter the bottom of the fifth with a two-run advantage.

T5 | Virginia Tech 6, Clemson 4

Cintron knocked a sacrifice grounder that plated Brockenbrough. Two gone for the Tigers.

T5 | Virginia Tech 6, Clemson 3

Taylor Pipkins went yard to left field to cut the gap to three. After Mazzarone conceded a single and a walk, Bree Carrico relieved her in the circle. Carrico enters with runners on second and third.

E4 | Virginia Tech 6, Clemson 2

One hit since the last update. It was an empty-count jack from Annika Rohs. The Hokies lead 6-2 after the fourth frame, which ended with a diving catch from Kiley Channell.

E2 | Virginia Tech 5, Clemson 2

Pedestrian grounder will end the second frame. Virginia Tech plated two to elevate its advantage back up to three runs.

B2 | Virginia Tech 5, Clemson 2

Two-out homer. Jordan Lynch went yard on her first pitch of the at-bat over the left-center wall. Three-run game.

B2 | Virginia Tech 3, Clemson 2

Two outs in B2. Clemson conceded two quick outs after Taylor Pipkins walked. Rachel Castine fouled out, and Annika Rohs struck out swinging.

T2 | Virginia Tech 3, Clemson 2

Two-run jack from Sarah Breaux. She knocked a three- homer in game one.

B1 | Virginia Tech 3, Clemson 0

Aldridge flew out into deep center, but it gave enough time for Nora Abromavage to cross home plate. The Hokies are now up by a trio of runs.

B1 | Virginia Tech 2, Clemson 0

Michelle Chatfield laced a single up the middle and moved to second on the throw. Jordan Lynch and Foster scored. The Hokies lead by two runs.

B1 | Virginia Tech 0, Clemson 0

Leadoff stand-up double for Addison Foster.

M1 | Virginia Tech 0, Clemson 0

Took 30 pitches, but Mazzarone is through the first. Marian Collins grounded out to first to strand two Tigers on the basepaths.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Clemson 0

Two down. On a 2-2 count, Clemson's Macey Cintron struck out. Initially was ruled a ball, but overturned upon review.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Clemson 0

One out. Mazzarone fanned out Clemson center fielder Jamison Brockenbrough.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Clemson 0

Emma Mazzarone throws a first-pitch strike, and we're underway in Blacksburg.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup and starting pitcher are as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Nora Abromavage - Left FIelder Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone