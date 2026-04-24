Virginia Tech Softball Faces North Carolina In Final Home Series Of 2026 Season

Roughly 48 hours after contesting Liberty in a 10-9 loss Wednesday evening, Virginia Tech softball will be back in action at Tech Softball Park for its final home series of the 2026 season, facing off with North Carolina tonight, Saturday and Sunday.

Depending on how regional host seeding goes, it may also be Virginia Tech's last games at TSP for this season. The Hokies (38-9, 9-12 ACC) sustained consecutive losses to Georgia Tech to drop just their second series in league play. Virginia Tech previously lost its conference-opening series to Duke before rattling off a nine-game winning streak.

On Wednesday, Virginia Tech fell behind 6-2 to the Flames and trailed by as many as five runs. Though the Hokies mounted a late rally, amassing five runs in the seventh inning, they came up just short, sustaining only their third non-conference loss of the season.

"I can't complain because we were hitting the ball hard, throwing the ball hard, making good plays in the field," said second baseman Rachel Castine. "It's just not all piecing together."

Now, they take on North Carolina with their regional hosting hopes hanging by a thread.

The Tar Heels (31-15, 9-12) are headlined by a former Hokie: Emily LeGette. LeGette played for two years at Virginia Tech, making 58 appearances and starting in 38 contests. She hit .328 in her two years in Blacksburg, accumulating 44 hits in her 134 at-bats. In her second year, she accrued four home runs.

This year has been a revelation for LeGette. She has started in all 46 games, amassing a daunting .468 batting average. In 126 at-bats, she has notched 59 hits, six doubles and a staggering 25 home runs. Her slugging percentage stands at a 1.127 rate, while her on-base rate sits at .561.

LeGette has went yard multiple times in a game four times this year, and against Virginia on March 7, she mashed three home runs, accounting for seven RBI.

Beyond LeGette, Sanaa Thompson slots in one percentage point behind in batting average (.467). In 169 at-bats, she's collected 79 hits, 10 doubles and 13 home runs. Five Tar Heels have knocked double-digit home runs and eight have accrued 50 or more total bases. North Carolina also has eight hitters (min. 30 at-bats) hitting over .300, the same as Virginia Tech.

The Hokies counter with a balanced effort; five Hokies hit above .350, paced by third baseman Jordan Lynch's .442 clip.

North Carolina enters this clash on a five-game skid. The Tar Heels were swept by Florida State (8-4, 6-1, 10-2), then they sustained a pair of midweek losses in a doubleheader against South Carolina (16-14 in both games; the second was in eight innings).

North Carolina previously amassed a six-game winning streak from March 28 to April 8, picking up a series sweep against NC State along the way. The Tar Heels are 3-4 in ACC series this year, while Virginia Tech is 5-2. North Carolina has lost its past two ACC series and has dropped five of its last six games in league play.

The Tar Heels have picked up series victories over Boston College, California and NC State, while losing series to Virginia, Stanford (sweep), Duke and Florida State (sweep). At the time of writing, the Tar Heels sit at No. 9 in the ACC standings, four spots behind Virginia Tech (No. 5). North Carolina has not won a series against a team ranked higher than it in the conference standings this season.

Despite that, the Tar Heels still pose a challenge for Virginia Tech. North Carolina enters the weekend at No. 48 in the RPI. For reference, Liberty, the Hokies' last opponent, clocked in at No. 61.

UNC's series against Virginia Tech will be its last three games of the regular season, while the Hokies still have a road series with Syracuse from May 1-3 after this looming three-game set.

This weekend's three-game series is one Virginia Tech desperately needs to sustain its dimming regional hopes. The Hokies picked up three straight losses between the last two contests vs. Georgia Tech and Liberty. It was the first time since April 27-May 4, 2025, that the team had dropped three straight.

First at-bat for Friday's game is set for 6 p.m. ET, while games two and three will start at 3 p.m. ET and 12 p.m. ET, respectively. Games one and three will be carried on ACC Network Extra, while game two will be on the ACC Network.