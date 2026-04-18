LIVE UPDATES - No. 10 Virginia Tech Softball vs. Georgia Tech, Game Two Score
Virginia Tech softball challenges Georgia Tech today at 7 p.m. ET in game two of the series, looking to move to 5-1 in ACC series. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
T3 | Georgia Tech 3, Virginia Tech 0
Georgia Tech has runners on second and third. Carrico has yielded seven hits through 2.2 frames.
T3 | Georgia Tech 3, Virginia Tech 0
The Hokies are now down three. Allyssa Willer went yard to left-center with the bases empty.
M2 | Georgia Tech 2, Virginia Tech 0
After the home run, Carrico induced a Raegan Wall grounder. In two frames, she has allowed four hits and two runs (both earned).
T2 | Georgia Tech 2, Virginia Tech 0
The Yellow Jackets just pulled ahead by two. On a 2-2 pitch, Emma Simon pulled a two-out shot beyond the left-center wall.
E1 | Virginia Tech 0, Georgia Tech 0
Nothing further arose. Jordan Lynch struck out swinging, Nora Abromavage lined out and Kylie Aldridge fouled out. The Hokies left one aboard. They are 0-for-3 with runners on base.
B1 | Virginia Tech 0, Georgia Tech 0
The Hokies have one aboard. Addison Foster saw four straight balls to progress to first.
M1 | Virginia Tech 0, Georgia Tech 0
Play stood. Addison Leschber grounded out to end the frame. Stranded a Georgia Tech baserunner on second.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Georgia Tech 0
Gracyn Tucker zipped a double into left-center, but Georgia Tech couldn't muster a run out of it. Kylie Aldridge tagged out Holly Medina at home, though the play is under review.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Georgia Tech 0
Virginia Tech starter Bree Carrico induced a three-pitch groundout of Georgia Tech left fielder Alyssa Willer, and we're underway at Tech Softball Park.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- Addison Foster - Center Fielder
- Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
- Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
- Kylie Aldridge - Catcher
- Zoe Yaeger - Designated Player
- Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
- Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
- Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
- Annika Rohs - Shortstop
Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05