LIVE UPDATES - No. 10 Virginia Tech Softball vs. Georgia Tech, Game Two Score

Virginia Tech softball challenges Georgia Tech today at 7 p.m. ET in game two of the series, looking to move to 5-1 in ACC series. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

T3 | Georgia Tech 3, Virginia Tech 0

Georgia Tech has runners on second and third. Carrico has yielded seven hits through 2.2 frames.

T3 | Georgia Tech 3, Virginia Tech 0

The Hokies are now down three. Allyssa Willer went yard to left-center with the bases empty.

M2 | Georgia Tech 2, Virginia Tech 0

After the home run, Carrico induced a Raegan Wall grounder. In two frames, she has allowed four hits and two runs (both earned).

T2 | Georgia Tech 2, Virginia Tech 0

The Yellow Jackets just pulled ahead by two. On a 2-2 pitch, Emma Simon pulled a two-out shot beyond the left-center wall.

E1 | Virginia Tech 0, Georgia Tech 0

Nothing further arose. Jordan Lynch struck out swinging, Nora Abromavage lined out and Kylie Aldridge fouled out. The Hokies left one aboard. They are 0-for-3 with runners on base.

B1 | Virginia Tech 0, Georgia Tech 0

The Hokies have one aboard. Addison Foster saw four straight balls to progress to first.

M1 | Virginia Tech 0, Georgia Tech 0

Play stood. Addison Leschber grounded out to end the frame. Stranded a Georgia Tech baserunner on second.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Georgia Tech 0

Gracyn Tucker zipped a double into left-center, but Georgia Tech couldn't muster a run out of it. Kylie Aldridge tagged out Holly Medina at home, though the play is under review.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Georgia Tech 0

Virginia Tech starter Bree Carrico induced a three-pitch groundout of Georgia Tech left fielder Alyssa Willer, and we're underway at Tech Softball Park.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Kylie Aldridge - Catcher Zoe Yaeger - Designated Player Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico