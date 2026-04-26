LIVE UPDATES — No. 16 Virginia Tech Softball vs. North Carolina, Game Three Score
Virginia Tech softball has its final regular-season game at Tech Softball Park, squaring off against North Carolina at 12 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
M3 | Virginia Tech 3, North Carolina 3
After the narrowly missed catch in center field, Raegan Jennings grounded out to second. The Hokies and Tar Heels are deadlocked at three entering the bottom of the third.
T3 | Virginia Tech 3, North Carolina 3
UNC right fielder Michele Tarpley sent a deep shot into center field. Virginia Tech's Addison Foster couldn't corral it — it popped just out of the glove of the diving center fielder — and it plated a run.
T3 | Virginia Tech 3, North Carolina 2
With a runner situated on second base, Emily LeGette drove in her second run of the day with a single through the right side. The Hokies' lead is down to a run.
E2 | Virginia Tech 3, North Carolina 1
The Hokies went down in order. To the top of the third we go.
M2 | Virginia Tech 3, North Carolina 1
Through two frames, Carrico has struck out three. Thirty-one of her 49 pitches have gone for strikes.
E1 | Virginia Tech 3, North Carolina 1
The Hokies went down in order afterwards. They hold a three-run lead heading into the second.
B1 | Virginia Tech 3, North Carolina 1
Well, Virginia Tech responded. Kylie Aldridge tanked a three-run shot to center.
T1 | North Carolina 1, Virginia Tech 0
That was quick. After another full-count strikeout for Carrico, Emily LeGette drilled her second pitch into the trees.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, North Carolina 0
One down. Carrico then threw three straight strikes.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, North Carolina 0
Bree Carrico fires off three straight balls to open the frame.
Pre-Game
The Hokies’ starting lineup is as follows:
- Addison Foster - Center Fielder
- Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
- Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
- Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
- Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
- Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
- Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
- Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
- Annika Rohs - Shortstop
Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05