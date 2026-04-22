LIVE UPDATES - No. 16 Virginia Tech Softball vs. Liberty
Virginia Tech softball engages in its final midweek contest today at 6 p.m. ET, challenging Liberty in a bid for the season sweep. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
T3 | Liberty 4, Virginia Tech 1
Liberty's lead has burgeoned to three. Paige Doerr worked a bases-loaded double off Mazzarone that plated two. Runners remain on second and third.
T3 | Liberty 2, Virginia Tech 1
Liberty pulls ahead by one. Alexia Carrasquillo pulled a single into left field that scored Brynn McManus. Jordan Lynch tried to tag out Savannah Jessee at third, but she dropped the ball.
E2 | Virginia Tech 1, Liberty 1
Virginia Tech went down in relatively quick fashion. We're tied one-all going into the third.
M2 | Virginia Tech 1, Liberty 1
Though Layton conceded a one-out walk, she stranded the baserunner, Brooke Roberts, on second.
E1 | Virginia Tech 1, Liberty 1
Virginia Tech scratched across a run with a Kylie Aldridge sac fly.
M1 | Liberty 1, Virginia Tech 0
Though Layton's control occasionally wavered, it did not completely break. She made it through the opening frame in 26 pitches. The Hokies limit Liberty to one run.
T1 | Liberty 1, Virginia Tech 0
Liberty has its first run of the day. A wild pitch scored Ella Fox, who made it to home plate in time before Layton's foot was at the dish.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Liberty 0
With one out, Alexia Carrasquillo lifted a deeeep fly ball. Looked like it might have the power to exit the field, but Addison Foster corralled it. #Hokies
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Liberty 0
Virginia Tech starting pitcher Avery Layton threw a first-pitch strike, and we are underway at Tech Softball Park.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- Addison Foster - Center Fielder
- Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
- Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
- Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
- Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
- Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
- Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
- Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
- Annika Rohs - Shortstop
Starting Pitcher: RHP Avery Layton
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05