LIVE UPDATES - No. 16 Virginia Tech Softball vs. Liberty

Virginia Tech softball engages in its final midweek contest today at 6 p.m. ET, challenging Liberty in a bid for the season sweep. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

T3 | Liberty 4, Virginia Tech 1

Liberty's lead has burgeoned to three. Paige Doerr worked a bases-loaded double off Mazzarone that plated two. Runners remain on second and third.

T3 | Liberty 2, Virginia Tech 1

Liberty pulls ahead by one. Alexia Carrasquillo pulled a single into left field that scored Brynn McManus. Jordan Lynch tried to tag out Savannah Jessee at third, but she dropped the ball.

E2 | Virginia Tech 1, Liberty 1

Virginia Tech went down in relatively quick fashion. We're tied one-all going into the third.

M2 | Virginia Tech 1, Liberty 1

Though Layton conceded a one-out walk, she stranded the baserunner, Brooke Roberts, on second.

E1 | Virginia Tech 1, Liberty 1

Virginia Tech scratched across a run with a Kylie Aldridge sac fly.

M1 | Liberty 1, Virginia Tech 0

Though Layton's control occasionally wavered, it did not completely break. She made it through the opening frame in 26 pitches. The Hokies limit Liberty to one run.

T1 | Liberty 1, Virginia Tech 0

Liberty has its first run of the day. A wild pitch scored Ella Fox, who made it to home plate in time before Layton's foot was at the dish.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Liberty 0

With one out, Alexia Carrasquillo lifted a deeeep fly ball. Looked like it might have the power to exit the field, but Addison Foster corralled it. #Hokies

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Liberty 0

Virginia Tech starting pitcher Avery Layton threw a first-pitch strike, and we are underway at Tech Softball Park.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: RHP Avery Layton