LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs California Baseball, Game One Score

Virginia Tech is looking to take game one against Cal and secure its eighth win in the last ten games. First pitch is at 9 p.m. ET.

Here's how the Hokies will line up:

SP - Brett Renfrow

1. Sam Grube - RF

2. Ethan Gibson - 1B

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Ethan Ball - 2B

5. Hudson Lutterman - LF

6. Nick Locurto - DH

7. Sam Gates - CF

8. Owen Petrich - 3B

9. Pete Daniel - SS