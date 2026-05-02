LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs California Baseball, Game One Score
Virginia Tech is looking to take game one against Cal and secure its eighth win in the last ten games. First pitch is at 9 p.m. ET.
Here's how the Hokies will line up:
SP - Brett Renfrow
1. Sam Grube - RF
2. Ethan Gibson - 1B
3. Henry Cooke - C
4. Ethan Ball - 2B
5. Hudson Lutterman - LF
6. Nick Locurto - DH
7. Sam Gates - CF
8. Owen Petrich - 3B
9. Pete Daniel - SS
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.