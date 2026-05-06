LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Liberty Baseball Score

E2, VT leads 1-0:

With help from an amazing play from Ethan Ball, Madden Clement set the side down in order for the second consecutive inning.

M2, VT leads 1-0:

A lead-off single from Sam Gates was the only action the Hokies got in the frame, as the next three batters went down in order.

E1, VT leads 1-0:

Madden Clement set the side down in order in the opening frame.

M1, VT leads 1-0:

A lead-off triple from Sam Grube set the Hokies up to knock him in on an RBI groundout from Henry Cooke. Ethan Ball tried to keep things going with a two-out single, but it wasn't enough to put any more runs on the board.

Pregame

Lynchburg, VA — The Hokies are looking to secure their 10th win in their last 13 games today, as they are on the road against the Liberty Flame — who have beaten the Hokies in four consecutive games.

Here's how Virginia Tech will line up:

SP — Madden Clement

1. Sam Grube - RF

2. Ethan Gibson - 1B

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Ethan Ball - 2B

5. Nick Locurto - LF

6. Sam Gates - CF

7. Owen Petrich - 3B

8. Treyson Hughes - DH

9. Pete Daniel - SS