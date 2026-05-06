LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Liberty Baseball Score
E2, VT leads 1-0:
With help from an amazing play from Ethan Ball, Madden Clement set the side down in order for the second consecutive inning.
M2, VT leads 1-0:
A lead-off single from Sam Gates was the only action the Hokies got in the frame, as the next three batters went down in order.
E1, VT leads 1-0:
Madden Clement set the side down in order in the opening frame.
M1, VT leads 1-0:
A lead-off triple from Sam Grube set the Hokies up to knock him in on an RBI groundout from Henry Cooke. Ethan Ball tried to keep things going with a two-out single, but it wasn't enough to put any more runs on the board.
Pregame
Lynchburg, VA — The Hokies are looking to secure their 10th win in their last 13 games today, as they are on the road against the Liberty Flame — who have beaten the Hokies in four consecutive games.
Here's how Virginia Tech will line up:
SP — Madden Clement
1. Sam Grube - RF
2. Ethan Gibson - 1B
3. Henry Cooke - C
4. Ethan Ball - 2B
5. Nick Locurto - LF
6. Sam Gates - CF
7. Owen Petrich - 3B
8. Treyson Hughes - DH
9. Pete Daniel - SS
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.