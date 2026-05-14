Cardinals vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 14

The St. Louis Cardinals wrap up their road trip and their three-game set against the Athletics on Thursday afternoon.

The Cardinals have been up-and-down on this trip, winning two in San Diego before dropping the next two to the Padres. They then split the first two games against the A’s.

The A’s won three of four before this series, and are still over .500 at 22-20, but they’re down to .500 (9-9) at home.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. A's on Thursday, May 14.

Cardinals vs. A's Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals -1.5 (+139)

A's +1.5 (-169)

Moneyline

Cardinals -108

A's -112

Total

9.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Cardinals vs. A's Probable Pitchers

Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (3-2, 2.18 ERA)

A's: Jacob Lopez (3-2, 6.11 ERA)

Michael McGreevy has been fantastic in his last three starts. He’s gone six innings in each of them, allowing just one run – and that came three starts ago. In his last two starts, he’s allowed just four hits with five walks and 12 strikeouts against the Dodgers and Padres.

Jacob Lopez is looking for another solid start after allowing two runs in 5.1 innings last time out. The Guardians roughed him up for six runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings in his previous start.

Cardinals vs. A's How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 14

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): CARD, NBCSCA

Cardinals record: 24-18

A's record: 22-20

Cardinals vs. A's Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael McGreevy UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (+107)

Michael McGreevy is figuring things out in his third season in the majors. He’s allowed just 29 hits in 45.1 innings this season, including three straight fantastic starts.

The righthander has allowed UNDER 5.5 hits in all but one start this season. In fact, he’s allowed UNDER 4.5 hits in five of his eight starts, and four of his last six.

I don’t see the A’s being able to rack up the hits against McGreevy, especially after he shut down the Dodgers and Padres in his last two starts.

Cardinals vs. A's Prediction and Pick

The Cardinals have a chance to end their road trip on a high note, and they’ve been a good team away from home this season. They’re 14-8 on the road as opposed to 10-10 at home, and the A’s aren’t too strong at home either.

St. Louis also has a pitching advantage with McGreevy vs. Lopez.

I’ll back the Cards as slight road underdogs this afternoon against the A’s.

Pick: Cardinals -108

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