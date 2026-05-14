LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Clemson Baseball, Game Two Score
E1, VT leads 1-0:
Three consecutive hits — including a ground-rule double from Ethan Gibson — got the frame started and scored a run before Gibson was thrown out at home for the first out of the inning. Nick Locurto hit an infield single to put runners on the corners with two outs, but Sam Gates wasn't able to keep the line moving, ending the frame.
M1, Tied 0-0:
Brett Renfrow set the side down in order, fishing the frame with a called strike three on Jacob Jarrell. It took him just nine pitches to get through the inning.
Pregame
Blacksburg, VA — Virginia Tech is looking to put itself firmly in the tournament field with a series win against Clemson, starting in game one.
Here's how the Hokies will line up:
SP — Brett Renfrow
1. Sam Grube — RF
2. Ethan Gibson — 1B
3. Henry Cooke — C
4. Ethan Ball — 2B
5. Nick Locurto — LF
6. Sam Gates — CF
7. Pete Daniel — SS
8. Willie Hurt — DH
9. Owen Petrich — 3B
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.