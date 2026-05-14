LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Clemson Baseball, Game Two Score

E1, VT leads 1-0:

Three consecutive hits — including a ground-rule double from Ethan Gibson — got the frame started and scored a run before Gibson was thrown out at home for the first out of the inning. Nick Locurto hit an infield single to put runners on the corners with two outs, but Sam Gates wasn't able to keep the line moving, ending the frame.

M1, Tied 0-0:

Brett Renfrow set the side down in order, fishing the frame with a called strike three on Jacob Jarrell. It took him just nine pitches to get through the inning.

Pregame

Blacksburg, VA — Virginia Tech is looking to put itself firmly in the tournament field with a series win against Clemson, starting in game one.

Here's how the Hokies will line up:

SP — Brett Renfrow

1. Sam Grube — RF

2. Ethan Gibson — 1B

3. Henry Cooke — C

4. Ethan Ball — 2B

5. Nick Locurto — LF

6. Sam Gates — CF

7. Pete Daniel — SS

8. Willie Hurt — DH

9. Owen Petrich — 3B